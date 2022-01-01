University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Six Sigma, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral
4.7
(7.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Experimental Design, Finance, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Project Management, Sales, Six Sigma, Statistical Visualization, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral, User Research
4.7
(3.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral, Mathematics, Business Psychology, Six Sigma, Entrepreneurship, Process, Lean Six Sigma, Operations Management
4.7
(6.4k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Calculus, Change Management, Communication, Customer Analysis, Design and Product, Differential Equations, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, General Statistics, Human Resources, Leadership, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Performance Management, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Problem Solving, Process Analysis, Project, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Team Management
4.5
(167 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
University of Amsterdam
Skills you'll gain: Organizational Development, Experiment, Probability Distribution, Probability & Statistics, Business Psychology, Plot (Graphics), Analysis, Six Sigma, General Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Statistical Visualization, Data Analysis, Minitab, Statistical Programming, Data Visualization, Leadership and Management, Mathematics
4.8
(2.7k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral, Six Sigma, Entrepreneurship, Operations Management, Lean Six Sigma, Manufacturing Process Management, Business Psychology, Organizational Development, Supply Chain and Logistics, Planning
4.7
(230 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Application Development, Budget Management, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Culture, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Procurement, Product Design, Project, Project Management, Project Plan, Public Relations, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, Vendor Management
4.8
(41.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Chaining, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Entrepreneurship, Forecasting, General Statistics, Inventory Management, Leadership and Management, Lean Six Sigma, Mathematics, Operations Management, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Sources, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Visualization, Strategy and Operations, Supplier Relationship Management, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, Transportation Operations Management
4.7
(11.9k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Measurement, Mathematics, Leadership and Management, Trigonometric Integral, Six Sigma, Data Analysis, General Statistics, Organizational Development, Entrepreneurship, Analysis, Project Management, Business Psychology, Probability & Statistics
4.6
(2.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Six Sigma is a process improvement methodology that is important for quality management across a wide range of industries. It is defined by the American Society for Quality (ASQ) as “a method that provides organizations tools to improve the capability of their business processes” by reducing variation in output and improving performance and profitability. “Sigma” refers to standard deviations, or the variance of a set of data from its mean, and “six sigma” processes result in plus or minus three standard deviations (i.e. six total standard deviations) from the center line in a control chart.
As this name and definition suggest, Six Sigma methodology places a strong emphasis on statistics and rigorous data analysis. While there can be some differences in specific implementations of these techniques, a particularly emblematic and widely shared methodology used by virtually all Six Sigma professionals is the process known as the “DMAIC” cycle: define, measure, analyze, improve, and control.
Lean methods of process improvement are closely related to Six Sigma, and in fact are sometimes combined as “Lean Six Sigma.” While both methodologies rely on statistics-driven approaches to quality management, lean approaches focus on eliminating waste and non-value added processes, in contrast to the traditional Six Sigma emphasis on reducing variation and improving control. In practice, these techniques are often interrelated and complement each other, as both work towards the goal of delivering the highest level of quality at the lowest cost.
Because Six Sigma techniques can be applied in any business that require a high level of process control and efficiency, an education in this methodology is a gateway to a wide range of careers. Industries that employ Six Sigma professionals include manufacturing, construction, mining, design, and agriculture, and typical roles using these skills are found in project management, operations management, and supply chain management.
While an education in Six Sigma can be acquired through courses at a variety of institutions, specific certification in Six Sigma (and/or Lean Six Sigma) methodology are provided by organizations such as ASQ, the Council for Six Sigma Certification, and the International Association for Six Sigma Certification (IASSC). Practitioners are awarded “belts” based on their level of expertise in a similar fashion as the marital arts, progressing from yellow belt to green belt to black belt.
Yes, Coursera offers individual courses as well as Specializations spanning multiple courses that can prepare you for Six Sigma certification, as well as courses to provide you with additional tools to complement your Six Sigma (and and Lean Six Sigma) education.
Because these courses are offered by renowned institutions like the University of Georgia, the University of Amsterdam, and Rutgers the State University of New Jersey, you can learn online while maintaining a high level of quality control over your own education. Learning online also allows you to complete course materials on a flexible schedule, making them an ideal fit for working professionals that want to add new skills to their toolkit.
Before learning Six Sigma, it's helpful to have good problem-solving skills. You'll also benefit from having current or past experience in leadership positions before learning Six Sigma. Experience with training, teaching, mentoring, or coaching is also very helpful. Six Sigma has level rankings that build upon each other. Therefore, you'll need to begin at the lowest introductory level (white belt) before advancing up the ranks to yellow belt, green belt, black belt, and master black belt Six Sigma. Good communication skills, management skills, and experience with business processes are also important to have before starting to learn Six Sigma.
People best suited in roles in Six Sigma are those who are natural leaders or comfortable in leadership roles. It's also helpful to be someone who is currently experiencing a problem to solve, particularly within an organization, so that your studies are directly relevant to your current situation and can be applied in the real world. But even if that's not the case, those who are in management roles are well suited for roles in Six Sigma. People who have a positive attitude are also well suited for these roles.
Learning Six Sigma may be right for you if you have a need within your business or organization for quality improvement and are willing to follow a systematic process to solve issues and eliminate inefficiencies and defects. If you're in the corporate world and looking for a tool that is effective and proficient in quality management, learning Six Sigma may be right for you. It might also be helpful if you have a need to improve communications with your employees, shareholders, or customers or if you want to improve the total process of your product design, communication, and interaction within your organization.