This course is for you if you are looking to learn more about Six Sigma or refresh your knowledge of the basic components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will introduce you to the purpose of Six Sigma and its value to an organization. You will learn about the basic principles of Six Sigma and Lean. Your instructors will introduce you to, and have you apply, some of the tools and metrics that are critical components of Six Sigma. This course will provide you with the basic knowledge of the principles, roles, and responsibilities of Six Sigma and Lean.
- Lean Six Sigma
- Process Improvement
- Six Sigma
- Lean Methods
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Six Sigma Foundations, Principles, Roles and Responsibilities
Welcome to the Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization! Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills help to improve business processes and performance. Your team of instructors, Dr. Bill Bailey, Dr. David Cook, Dr. Christine Scherrer, and Dr. Gregory Wiles, currently work in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology at Kennesaw State University. They have collaborated to create a specialization that is all encompassing of the Six Sigma methodologies for both Yellow and Green belt. Completion of this specialization will provide you with the knowledge to either continue to full Six Sigma certification or simply advance your knowledge professionally. In this module you will be introduced to the foundations of Six Sigma, the purpose of lean, and the value to the organization as a whole.
Quality Tools and Six Sigma Metrics
In this module Dr. Bill Bailey will introduce you to the different types of quality tools as well as important Six Sigma metrics that can be used throughout the DMAIC process. Quality tools and metrics are a critical tool for process improvement. This module will introduce you to some of the most common quality tools as well as the most important Six Sigma metrics.
Team Basics
Teamwork is an essential component of successful quality improvement work. Many successful organizations have leaders who work in teams. In this module you will learn about why teams are so important to the Six Sigma process, the different types of teams and their different objectives, the different stages of team development, decision making methods for use in teams, and team communication methods.
Lean Foundations and Principles
In this module you will be introduced to the purpose of lean and its methodologies. You will learn about the value of lean to an organization. This module will build off of what you have learned in the previous modules and help you to better understand how to better serve customers.
This course gives you a good overview of why six sigma and lean are necessary. It also gives you an understanding of how team dynamics play important roles and how brainstorming is an effective tool.
Didn't give 5/stars because the book was definitely necessary and I was told it wasn't. The book explains the slides in more detail. The course itself was challenging and put together well.
It was Great Experience to Learn this type of Course. It will help me in future career as well as my knowledge. I hope that, this Certificate will increase my CV weight. Thank You...
This was one of the most difficult courses I have taken. It was very interesting and informative. I have learned so much and fell very accomplished for completely this course!:)
This specialization is for you if you are looking to learn more about Six Sigma or refresh your knowledge of the basic components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes, performance, and quality assurance.
