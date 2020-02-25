About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Lean Six Sigma
  • Process Improvement
  • Six Sigma
  • Lean Methods
Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Six Sigma Foundations, Principles, Roles and Responsibilities

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Quality Tools and Six Sigma Metrics

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Team Basics

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Lean Foundations and Principles

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SIX SIGMA PRINCIPLES

About the Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization

Six Sigma Yellow Belt

