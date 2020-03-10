This course is for you if you are looking to learn more about Six Sigma or refresh your knowledge of the basic components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will cover the Define phase and introduce you to the Measure phase of the DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control) process. You will learn about Six Sigma project development and implementation, you will become familiar with project management tools, you will be introduced to statistics and understand its significance to Six Sigma, and finally you will learn about data collection and its importance to an organization.
University System of Georgia
Project Identification
Welcome to Six Sigma Tools for Define and Measure! This is the second course in the Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization. Your team of instructors, Dr. Bill Bailey, Dr. David Cook, Dr. Christine Scherrer, and Dr. Gregory Wiles, currently work in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology at Kennesaw State University. This module will introduce you to the process of project development and selection. The first phase of the DMAIC process is the Define phase which begins with project identification and proceeds onto project management. When identifying Six Sigma projects it is important to ensure that resources and time are used in the most effective and productive way. In this module you will learn about the importance of customer and stakeholder needs in relation to project development.
Project Management Basics
Now that we have identified the Six Sigma project how to we begin to develop it? This module will cover the basics of project development and management. You will be introduced to many common aspects of a project plan as well as tools for managing your project. These tools include activity network diagrams, affinity diagrams, tree diagrams, relations charts, and matrix charts. Project Management is the second aspect of the Define phase in the DMAIC process of Six Sigma.
Basic Statistics
The next phase of the DIMAC process is the Measure phase. We will begin by exploring basic statistics and its significance to Six Sigma. This module will introduce you to the measures of variance, range, standard deviation, center, mean, median, and mode. You will also learn how to interpret these measures using given data sets.
Data Collection
The second aspect of the Measure phase is Data Collection. In the previous module we learned about statistics and how to use data for different needs. In this module we will learn different techniques on how to collect data, the reasons for collecting data, and ensuring data accuracy and integrity.
Hello, I had successfully completed this course.The course was good but after completing the course I am unable download my certificate. Please help me to get my certificate.
Great course to learn about the in-depth idea of Six Sigma with applications. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
These courses are very beneficial for all how to want to learn more about six sigma. Thank you so much for your efforts and these important skills we have obtained through courses
A good course. Puts much prior learning into the Six Sigma context. However, there are a few typos/errors in the text that are confusing and some of the quiz questions should be re-worded for clarity.
