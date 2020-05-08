JW
Jun 11, 2020
Quick and efficient presentation of material with good surface-level rules of thumb that should serve the majority of people in the majority of instances. This is very effectively delivered.
Sep 17, 2017
Whilst teaching conventional statistics this course showed how to utilise them from the sigma viewpoint which provided useful additional perspectives that I can take to my job now.
May 8, 2020
While the rest of the content is great, David Cook's sections are not good. In these sections the content on the slides is often unrelated to the content in the voiceover which makes either very hard to follow. The quizzes in these sections are also terrible, mostly testing your ability to remember exactly how David Cook worded a sentence rather than anything applicable in practice.
Nov 29, 2020
I am sorry but the teachers are not teaching, but only reading the scripts without any emotion. The content of scripts also does not reflect what is shown in the presentation. It is really hard to follow. The course is not good structured as well. The quiz questions contain so many "jokes". For example, one answer option for "what is NOT the reason that you choose tree diagram" is" because you like trees". I do not feel it is funny, I only feel disrespected. People who created the questions did not make effort at all to make the Q/A more meaningful. I am really sorry to say, I feel like I did not learn anything.
May 16, 2020
Please share the PowerPoint presentations for Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization courses
May 18, 2020
Nothing new, almost all presentation are text on the slides, several mistakes in presentation and voice. Actually, the teachers just reading the book, without explain it. That not an education, that hearing the book. At least, they can do better presentations, not just text. At least, show one example of surveys, right and wrong question of surveys. But they just talking -- questions is very important!!!
May 21, 2020
SIX SIGMA COURSES REALLY HELPING ME A LOT TO LEARN AND PRACTICE VARIOUS CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT PRACTICES BOTH IN ACADEMICS AND IN MY RESEARCH ACTIVITIES TOO. THANKS TO COURSEERA .AND MY SINCERE THANKS TO OUR GITAM UNIVERSITY FOR PROVIDING A GLOBAL PLATFORM TO UPDATE OURSELVES . AND THE FACULTY WHO TAUGHT THIS COURSE EXPLAINED VERY WELL AND CLEARLY. Dr. SOWDAMINI ( FACULTY GITAM)
Sep 18, 2017
Feb 10, 2019
Comprehensive Course, very good introduction to many tools for Define and Measure. Would be better if there are more real world case studies that uses different kinds of sampling.
Apr 5, 2020
David Cook's Sections are weak, not coherent, and need to be reviewed.
May 1, 2020
Very poor quizzes and shallow course material
Sep 28, 2018
Video editing was slipshod; quiz questions were worded poorly and of questionable psychometric validity
Jul 20, 2020
useless course!and i have never seen such boring course in my life.
Jun 2, 2020
Huge problem with audio and subtitle ...
Mar 24, 2021
I thought this course was excellent. The videos go along with the text well. Sometimes the quiz questions could be answered in multiple ways. For instance, one of the disadvantages of a random sample is cost. However, that is not the answer the quiz was looking for. Other than that - great course!
Jan 23, 2021
Nice course, the presenters expand on the topics included in The Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt Handbook. I hope that all this additional information and explanations will allow me to take the ASQ Certification test successfully. Thank you for the professional, understandable, and educational content!
Oct 19, 2021
Best Course as a beginner. Got to learn alot about Voice of customer, QFD, SWOT analysis, SIPOC Statistics and Data collection techniques. I would recommend this course to everyone those who want to do six sigma certification by ASQ
Jun 19, 2020
This course gives a comprehensive view of the main resources that you can use to design virtual courses. I loved the discussion forums, and all professors showed a high level of expertise and professionalism. Highly recommended!
Jun 12, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
These courses are very beneficial for all how to want to learn more about six sigma. Thank you so much for your efforts and these important skills we have obtained through courses
Apr 20, 2020
Please make sure that you also explain small points and terms in detail, as some times it is difficult to understand a concept if the relevant word is not known to the learner.
May 21, 2020
Hello, I had successfully completed this course.The course was good but after completing the course I am unable download my certificate. Please help me to get my certificate.
Nov 30, 2020
Great course to learn about the in-depth idea of Six Sigma with applications. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
Sep 16, 2020
I ENJOYED THIS COURSE .I WOULD REVISE THIS AGAIN AND AGAIN TO FEED THIS IN MY MIND.I BELIEVE DEFINITELY THIS COURSE WILL HELP INDIVIDUAL TO IMPROVE IN HIS CAREER.
Sep 11, 2018
Course content is ok, but the peer-reviewed assignments don't show as complete even after they are reviewed by peers. I don't know what to do for the course to
Sep 7, 2021
Great course for learning six sigma just one advice please try to include videos instead of full texts in video it will make the lectures more interesting.
Sep 2, 2020
Good Theory, good explanation. Would have been useful to add more exercises in order to better understand all the Key concepts rather than only final test.