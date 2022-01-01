- Statistics
- Math
Six Sigma Black Belt Specialization
Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Course. Reinforce and enhance the DMAIC process combined with an extension into Organizational Planning and Development, Team Management, and Design for Six Sigma.
Offered By
What you will learn
DMAIC
Organizational Planning and Development, Team Management, and Design for Six Sigma
Six Sigma Project implementation process
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the Specialization, learners are tasked with the completion of portions of a capstone type peer reviewed project grounded in the DMAIC process and implemented such that the deliverables align with the content presented in the course. Quizzes are also offered to reinforce and cement understanding of the content.
Engineering, management, project leadership
There are 8 Courses in this Specialization
Organization Planning and Development for the 6 σ Black Belt
This course is designed for professionals interested in learning the principles of Lean Sigma, the DMAIC process and DFSS. This course is number 1 of 8 in this specialization dealing with topics in Organization Planning and Development.
Team Management for the 6 σ Black Belt
This course is designed for professionals interested in learning the principles of Lean Sigma, the DMAIC process and DFSS. This course is number 2 of 8 in this specialization dealing with topics in Team Management
The Define Phase for the 6 σ Black Belt
This course is designed for professionals interested in learning the principles of Lean Sigma, the DMAIC process and DFSS. This course is number 3 of 8 in this specialization dealing with topics in the Define Phase of Six Sigma
The Measure Phase for the 6 σ Black Belt
This course is designed for professionals interested in learning the principles of Lean Sigma, the DMAIC process and DFSS. This course is number 4 of 8 in this specialization dealing with topics in the Measure Phase of Six Sigma
Offered by
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
