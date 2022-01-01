About this Specialization

9,119 recent views
In this Specialization, learners developed and furthered their understanding of the Six Sigma DMAIC process. This Specialization also explored the intersection between Six Sigma and Lean as well as developed enhanced understanding of the DMAIC process beyond the confines of Green Belt instruction by also including content in Organizational Planning and Development, Team Management, and Design for Six Sigma.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 12 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 12 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 8 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Organization Planning and Development for the 6 σ Black Belt

4.5
stars
125 ratings
31 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Team Management for the 6 σ Black Belt

4.7
stars
46 ratings
8 reviews
Course3

Course 3

The Define Phase for the 6 σ Black Belt

4.1
stars
17 ratings
5 reviews
Course4

Course 4

The Measure Phase for the 6 σ Black Belt

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder