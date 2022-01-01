University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Mathematics, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Six Sigma, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral
4.7
(7.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Trigonometric Integral, Six Sigma, Entrepreneurship, Operations Management, Lean Six Sigma, Manufacturing Process Management, Business Psychology, Organizational Development, Supply Chain and Logistics, Planning
4.7
(230 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
École des Ponts ParisTech
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Software Engineering Tools, Software Engineering, Strategy and Operations, Business Psychology, Product Lifecycle, Thought, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Operations Management, Product Management, Mapping, Manufacturing Process Management, Organizational Development
4.8
(710 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Analysis, Business Analysis, Supply Chain and Logistics, Operational Analysis, Process, Entrepreneurship, Operations Management
4.4
(2.4k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Communication, Software, Scrum (Software Development), Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Software Engineering, Project Management
4.9
(403 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University at Buffalo
Skills you'll gain: Manufacturing Process Management, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Process, Product Lifecycle, Design and Product, Security Strategy, Product Management
4.6
(593 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Software Engineering Tools, Strategy and Operations, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Software, Communication, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Software Engineering, Problem Solving, Supply Chain and Logistics, Operations Management
4.6
(345 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University at Buffalo
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Database Administration, Databases, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Feature Engineering, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Planning, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Software Security, Statistical Analysis, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.5
(118 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months