In today’s ever-evolving world of the automotive industry, this course stands as a beacon for aspiring engineers and leaders like you. You'll embark on a journey through the history of the automotive industrial sector, unravel some of the current automotive challenges, and absorb crucial engineering concepts. Our curriculum is crafted to provide an in-depth look at supply chain processes, innovative business strategies, and adept management practices. Aiming to provide learners with theoretical knowledge and practical lessons, this course is your stepping stone to success in automotive industrial engineering.
Automotive Industrial Engineering
Taught in English
Identify the fundamentals of today’s automotive industry.
Explain the core engineering principles behind the automotive sector.
Analyze the automotive supply chain and its challenges.
Apply strategy and operational management in the automotive industry.
March 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides an introduction to automotive industrial engineering, covering its fundamentals, historical context, and current dynamics.
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module provides a detailed exploration of the components, systems, and materials crucial to automotive engineering, offering insights into vehicle design, functionality, and manufacturing processes.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module offers a comprehensive understanding of supply chain management and logistics in the automotive industry, covering procurement, operational management, and strategic planning.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
The last module delves into strategic management and innovation within the automotive sector, covering corporate strategy, operational and financial management, and adaptation to technological advancements.
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
