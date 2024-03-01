Starweaver
Automotive Industrial Engineering
Starweaver

Automotive Industrial Engineering

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Lluis Foreman

Instructor: Lluis Foreman

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the fundamentals of today’s automotive industry.

  • Explain the core engineering principles behind the automotive sector.

  • Analyze the automotive supply chain and its challenges.

  • Apply strategy and operational management in the automotive industry.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module provides an introduction to automotive industrial engineering, covering its fundamentals, historical context, and current dynamics.

What's included

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This module provides a detailed exploration of the components, systems, and materials crucial to automotive engineering, offering insights into vehicle design, functionality, and manufacturing processes.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This module offers a comprehensive understanding of supply chain management and logistics in the automotive industry, covering procurement, operational management, and strategic planning.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

The last module delves into strategic management and innovation within the automotive sector, covering corporate strategy, operational and financial management, and adaptation to technological advancements.

What's included

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Lluis Foreman
Starweaver
1 Course492 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Recommended if you're interested in Business Strategy

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Strategy? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions