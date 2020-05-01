About this Course

36,673 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Procurement
  • Supply Chain
  • Transporting
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(6,069 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Supply Chain Concepts

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Planning & Procurement

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Manufacturing & Service Operations

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Warehousing Operations

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN PRINCIPLES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder