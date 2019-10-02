T
Aug 13, 2020
This course has been my start point in supply chain world. It was well wrapped and focused to address all the major components learnt a lot and might dive deeper in the world of supply chain
RM
Feb 25, 2018
Great Course content and structure, best for beginners or even those of you who wants to broaden your perspective on supply chain. Neither too shallow, nor too deep...just right! Excellent!
By Omar A•
Oct 2, 2019
Content is good. But instructor's presentation could be better, and slides are not well employed.
By BoKyu S•
Aug 16, 2017
I just felt he just read the script all the time.
By Alyssa M•
Nov 9, 2018
No one proofed this course. All of the readings are sloppy and thrown together, questions on the quizzes are blatantly wrong and a few of them have no correct answer, or the answers conflict directly with the reading material. It did cover a lot but the quality is low. Someone should go through and correct the reading material and the quizzes.
By Rejeesh M•
Feb 26, 2018
By PRAKASH K T•
Oct 7, 2020
Its a great learning. This coursera has given me a chance to learn many concepts in Supply Chain which will help in enhance my skills and apply in day to day life. Thank you coursera....,
By Dipesh A•
Jun 23, 2017
Reading material is good. Videos are not much helpful. Low value addition by the trainer himself. Some analytical or statistical techniques which may help the management in decision making might be more helpful.
By SIDDHANTH K•
Aug 14, 2018
The quiz questions are focused on rules in USA. Totally useless for people learning in other coun
By Rima A•
Jun 10, 2020
The answers to the quiz questions were not available in the videos we have been seeing for days. and the instructor was just literally reading out the script so the lessons became very boring and discouraging. and the last quiz was totally based on the US laws so it was not of any help for foreign students like us. after giving the quiz i ended up finding the answers in the optional section which comes after giving the quiz. so i faced a lot of hurdle while answering the quiz.
By Nancy R•
May 20, 2020
The speaker/lecturer should have more engaged (instead of just reading the scripts) and explained succinctly, instead of lengthy sentences that many times did not make sense. The quiz emphasized too much on theory and terminologies.
By Rahul•
Apr 5, 2020
I guess the narration by Mr Brown was just pathetic. The way he spoke during the entire videos makes me highly suspicious that he was the designer of this course. I am sure he can do better.
By Dorsaf B•
Jan 20, 2020
I am glad that I took this course, I've been working as a procurement and supply manager for 10 years , but with experience. but now that I completed this course that really made everything logical to me I can say that I have a certificate plus my 10 years experience.
By LeAnn R•
Feb 23, 2020
Excellent overview of the Supply Chain. Provides a great foundation for those who are interested in the field, just starting out in the field, or those with some experience and want to understand how their role fits in the overall supply chain.
By Sudhanshu L•
Jul 18, 2019
This was a pretty well described course which describes how the supply chain works as a whole. It surely made an impact on me and the knowledge would be surely useful to me. Thank you
By NADAPANA N V D S P•
Apr 21, 2020
The Best Course On Supply Chain Management In "Coursera" - One who wants to learn & upgrade from the basics with wide range of examples in detailed.
Thanks To Coursera & Gerorgia Tech
By YEASHIKA R•
Oct 9, 2020
Its very annoying seeing sir reading all the content. The speaker doesn't keep me engaged with this course. It seems too long due to all such things. Its needless to show the speaker on the screen who is expressionless. Informative course TBH but really boring.
By Shreyas M S•
Dec 5, 2020
The course content is good however the instructor is just reading the slides rather explaining things which makes the course less interesting.
By Yash M S•
Apr 27, 2019
Lot of focus on theoretical class room style knowledge and learning
By Tushar S•
Aug 7, 2020
The way of teaching is very dull and uninteresting !
The professor teaching has a very uninteresting style and appears as if he is just reading a script from a screen in front rather than explaining concepts as they come.
I was running back and forth between the reading material and video since he was just reading what is written on the slide. It could have been better if he was talking to us and explaining his view on the terms.
Anyways, I am done with the Course and I hope other upcoming courses will be better.
By Martin D•
Jan 16, 2020
way too general
By Kenneth B•
Oct 19, 2017
This was a phenomenal course! I am an executive at a logistics company where we specialize in 3PL and transportation, both LTL and TL. This course gave me a wonderful overview of the entire Supply Chain and it is quite informative. I will be taking ALL of Georgia Tech's online certifications involving Supply Chain and can't wait for the next course. Thank you Professor Brown for solid presentation of material. Greatly appreciated, I will require several of my employees to take this course also.
By Murugesh V•
Apr 19, 2020
I appreciate the course content and methodology for teaching on line. Every participant along with the class and Quiz. should prepare their own notes with their industry examples along with power point presentations will further enhance the learning. Since i am working in Demand planning and customer contact. This course is very useful. This is my first on line course. Very happy and i will continue to learn.
By Usman H•
Jan 6, 2020
My first ever course on coursera. I have completed it. The presenter is good and so is the content. I wished if the presenter had given examples from his own working career. Its always fun to listen to peoples experiences on the subject matter.
By VIJAY T•
Sep 18, 2017
This course is very good to understand the full cycle of supply chain management. It covers all the steps from planning or procurement to end customers. By this course we can learn new things which give new ideas about SCM.
By Aidan K S•
Jan 10, 2022
Course was filled with Supply Chain Textbook learning which is great for non- Industrial Engineering graduates/ Business graduates who want to have a glimpse of entering a Supply Chain role
By Henry D•
Aug 2, 2020
A fine walk through of Supply Chain, clear videos supported by sound documentation. I recommend this course