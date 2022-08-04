About this Specialization

This Specialization is an introduction to the fascinating world of Supply Chain Management. When you complete the program you'll have a richer understanding of the complexities that companies are facing in today's global networked economy. The Specialization is for you, if: 1. you're looking to start a career in Supply Chain Management, but lack the basic background; 2. you're working with people in Supply Chain Management and want to understand their daily challenges better; 3. you're fascinated by how the global economy is linked together by the flow of products, information, and finances. The Supply Chain Management Specialization is made up of four basic courses in logistics, operations, planning, and sourcing, followed by a capstone course in Supply Chain Management Strategy. The Supply Chain Logistics course will cover transportation, warehousing and inventory, and logistics network design. The Supply Chain Operations course covers techniques used to optimize flow and focuses specifically on Six Sigma quality and Lean practices. In the Supply Chain Planning course you'll master different forecasting approaches. The Supply Chain Sourcing course deals with different techniques that help you create lasting and productive supplier relationships. Finally, in the capstone course on Supply Chain Management Strategy you'll solve a real-life business case. Interested in learning advanced supply chain topics? View the Supply Chain Excellence MasterTrack™ Certificate.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Supply Chain Logistics

Supply Chain Operations

Supply Chain Planning

Supply Chain Sourcing

Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

