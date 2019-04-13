About this Course

21,775 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Value Stream Mapping
  • Lean Manufacturing
  • Lean Thinking
  • Lean Methods
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

École des Ponts ParisTech

Placeholder

BCG

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(5,924 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

How Lean benefits companies

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 40 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

How to apply Lean to improve manufacturing

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

How to apply Lean to improve services

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Lean as a new mindset to drive transformation

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE HIDDEN VALUE – LEAN IN MANUFACTURING AND SERVICES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder