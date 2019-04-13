Lean is a powerful methodology that enables managers and employees to shift their mindset and helps companies to keep their business sustainable by creating competitive advantage. Today, in an increasingly complex and dynamic world, where companies struggle to maintain competitive advantage, Lean is more important than ever.
École des Ponts ParisTech
École des Ponts ParisTech
École des Ponts ParisTech, may be France’s oldest engineering school (since 1747), but it remains young and very much in the present, as it has always been, in training talented, innovative future leaders in order to transform today’s realities and build tomorrow’s world in key areas of day-to-day life, such as transport, housing, and urban services, and also in foundational fields like energy, environment, climate sciences, spatial planning or sustainable development…
BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world’s leading advisor on business strategy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
How Lean benefits companies
How to apply Lean to improve manufacturing
How to apply Lean to improve services
Lean as a new mindset to drive transformation
Un curso bien preparado, con instructores expertos en la materia. Te da un panorama completo de la metodología Lean en cualquier tipo empresas
The course is very meticulously designed to focus on application of lean tools and lean thinking in both manufacturing and services.
Thanks so much. I think so is a great course. All people tha want to learn and aplícate Lean philosophy must to do this course. Congrats!! In a course can cover the most important topics about Lean
As an iniciation to Lean Manufacturing, is great course. You got easy and simple concepts, lot of examples and realy useful information of Lean benefits and how to implement Lean.
