Dr. Thomas Frost

Expert Principal

    Dr. Thomas Frost is a Principal in the Berlin office of The Boston Consulting Group and an expert for Lean, TPM, and Production Systems. Prior to joining BCG, he worked for 10.5 years, 5.5 years at P&G (Braun& Gillette), and also 5 years at the Institute for Machine Tools and Factory Management of the Technical University Berlin. •At Braun (2.5 years), he was an internal consultant/Project Manager in Operations, Strategy and Improvement and notably worked on the following: Implementation of a production system based on TPM and Lean Management in different P&G factories in the USA, Europe, and China Member of the TPM steering team and Global Leader for Autonomous Maintenance for the brands Gillette, Braun, OralB and Duracell •At Gillette (3 years), he was a Project Manager in Value Stream Implementation and previously a Coach, Section Leader Production. •He also worked for 5 years at the Institute for Machine Tools and Factory Management of the Technical University Berlin as a project engineer. Thomas holds a PhD in Engineering from the Technical University Berlin and won 2 awards during his studies: the "Erwin-Stephan Preis" and from the VDI

    The hidden value – Lean in manufacturing and services

