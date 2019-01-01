Elsa Blume is a Senior Learning & Development Specialist and Instructional Designer at The Boston Consulting Group. She is an expert in learning and development, covering a broad spectrum including L&D strategy development, curriculum design, instructional design, e-learning, blended learning, training, and coaching. Before joining BCG, she was a freelance learning and development consultant for more than ten years and drove successfully a number of international education projects with global companies. She started her career in sales and marketing with an e-learning start-up, for which she actively developed the B2B market in Europe and designed innovative blended learning solutions. As a French native speaker who has been studying in London and Cologne, living in Germany for about sixteen years, and working for a number of multinational companies, Elsa enjoys diversity in a global work environment.