DL
Jun 28, 2020
Thanks so much. I think so is a great course. All people tha want to learn and aplícate Lean philosophy must to do this course. Congrats!! In a course can cover the most important topics about Lean
K
Mar 7, 2021
Great course and instructors - very enjoyable and informative. I would love to continue with a part II and am looking forward to applying the discussed tools within the business services dept.
By berd w•
Aug 5, 2017
This course did not meet my expectations. French people speaking English is still tough to listen to. The course material is rather superficially and the video's quite short compared to other Coursera courses.
By Tida S•
Jan 13, 2020
Simple, yet very valuable and practical knowledge. Easy to understand and apply back in real life. Highly recommend for all Continuous Improvement mindset and the Agile Working environment.
By Martin N•
Oct 10, 2018
Content wise it is ok, however the speakers are speak with a poor English for their seniority in BCG. Not sure what was the motivation behind, but using professional speakers should support the learning effekt as it would be much easier to understand the speaker. Further, the constant "äh" or "uhm" is super annoying, at least use some cards if you stick to real professionals to allow a smooth flow of the speaker.
By Mikulas•
Apr 30, 2017
Great course with inspiring lecturers using eye opening examples from their practice. No matter if you view your self as a manager, investor, consultant, marketer, or employee, this course is designed for you to get the essentials right so that your company can thrive while you work in happy environment. Very fundamental and very necessary!
By Nirupam M•
Aug 21, 2018
A very good course! the best part is that it's not very theory oriented & gives a lot of practical examples. Personally I learnt a lot by reviewing peers' submissions; that's a great way to get other perspectives.
By Pedro M•
Apr 14, 2019
As an iniciation to Lean Manufacturing, is great course. You got easy and simple concepts, lot of examples and realy useful information of Lean benefits and how to implement Lean.
By Bhaskar D•
Mar 3, 2020
The course covered important key words and concepts in relation to Lean Manufacturing/Services and attempts to make learner understand the concepts and relate to real time scenarios. the only issue is the instructors English pronunciation is not global and one struggles to figure out what is being said.
By James M•
May 30, 2017
Good overview of Lean. Excellent refresher for those that may have had training in the past. The section on Services is good and is something normally not covered in typical Lean courses.
By Alejandro B•
Oct 30, 2020
The most inspiring course I have undertaken, so far at Coursera. It is more than a Lean course focusing on services and manufacturing, but a way to think about who is the one receiving the value we create for and how to be analytical and efficient during the journey. The course uses daily cases to introduce those concepts to students who never worked for a corporation. The topics and the way they are delivered are top quality. Finally, I must say BCG won a great communicator with Salvatore Cali, but cinema industry lost a great showman, the successor of Michael Douglas.
By Leonidas L•
May 28, 2017
Very well structured and informative course. I recommend it to everyone who wants to learn what is LEAN about and how to make use of its tools. The moderators should redefine the grading system of the quizzes as I already have written in the discussion forums and also the peer-grading assignments' method needs some attention, as in all similar courses. Other than that it was a great course and I learned a lot.
By Amanuel G B•
Jun 10, 2020
It's a very insightful and important lecture for those who are in the manufacturing industry whether you are a business owner or a lean expert. This course have helped me to change my view of seeing things and enabled me to upgrade and enhance my problem solving skills in my work as well as in my daily life.
By Cheikh•
May 4, 2018
The course is well structured for a beginner to follow without any problem. I personally was focused on service delivery and was a bit lost with the initial application of lean on manufacturing product but I end up understanding better with the assignments in relation with my daily activities.
By Diah E P•
Jun 19, 2019
This course is very useful for me, because I can learn about some method for the implementation of Lean, both in the manufacturing and service. The time duration to take the course is perfect. Quiz after the theory is also useful for us to ensure that we are understand about the subject.
By B A P•
Jun 7, 2020
This course is very helpful to those willing to get an insight into Lean manufacturing. The use of creative examples and caricatures make sure you do not get bored at any point. The tools of Lean manufacturing have been clearly explained and I strongly recommend this course.
By Maria A A A•
Aug 21, 2018
El curso entrega conceptos relevantes de Lean de una manera dinámica, fácil de aprender. Los ejercicios son motivadores y el sistema de corrección a los pares una gran oportunidad para comprender mejor los conceptos. Muy buen curso.
By Anmol T•
May 24, 2020
The course covers content in very practical manner giving ample examples. The lean principles covered can be applied in any company. I highly recommend this course!
By 17G087-Sabarinathan S•
Jun 27, 2020
Excellent lecture videos and they can be easily understandable. I'm grateful to people who let me know about manufacturing concepts deeply. Thank you teachers..!!!
By Venu G K•
Dec 15, 2017
Good examples. Lively videos. Fun learning. Covered various tools.
Slides would have been helfpful to go over the various tools discussed in the class.
By Eddy L•
Mar 9, 2019
Great course, concrete with the adequate and applicable contents.
By Reetik R•
Jun 1, 2020
This course explained the basics of lean in a very amazing way. The background visuals during the lectures were spot on and summarized the content. The instructors did an amazing job and explained everything in a very easy way despite the fact that english was not their first language. Recommended for anyone who is interested to learn the basics of lean manufacturing and services with real-life examples.
By Erick•
Oct 17, 2020
I'm a Industrial Engineer and I do found this course perfectly explained by the authors and demanding, which I believe is quite important in order to understand the basics (videos and readings) and to research more about the topic (assignments). I strongly recommend this course to my colleagues.
By Mamuka M•
Feb 25, 2020
As long as I work for Oil Company for me this course was particularly interesting as I learned about Lean application in Manufacturing. It states differences between Lean in Manufacturing and Services. This course explains how Lean benefits companies and creates value for the customer.
By KOWET A k•
May 8, 2020
This training allowed me to acquire skills on an approach which is close to my heart: "Lean"
Lean is a powerful approach that allows manufacturing and service companies to change their mindset, to sustain themselves by creating a competitive advantage.
Today Lean has strategic value.
By Liz T•
Mar 4, 2018
Great Introductory course to the Lean philosophy in general and also for people in Business. I enjoyed it very much; it has great quality content and it is very easy to follow and understand. Thanks to École des Ponts ParisTech and BCG for delivering this amazing course.
By Faizul H•
May 16, 2020
This course on Lean Methodology by Coursera is an excellent one for learning & experience. Moreover the tutor of the course Mr. Salvator Cali has explained the topic, its methodology very well. A wonderful learning experience. Thank you Coursera.