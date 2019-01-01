Profile

Salvatore Cali is a Principal and a core member of The Boston Consulting Group’s Operations and People & Organization practices. He leads BCG’s Lean Enablement Center in Paris and regularly teaches classes at several universities. He is a certified master black belt in six sigma. Since joining BCG in 2012, Salvatore has worked extensively with clients across industries on issues related to lean services. His engagements have focused on lean enablement in support functions, including finance, IT, sales and marketing, effectiveness and efficiency of processes, and process excellence programs. Salvatore’s project work has covered a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, apparel, and automotive, and he also has deep experience with diversified, multinational corporations. He has led lean redesign efforts focused on customer services, finance processes, IT, digital marketing, and sales in sectors such as medtech, financial services, and energy. Prior to joining BCG Salvatore spent 14+ years at General Electric (GE Capital, GE Oil&Gas, GE Healthcare), where he held several leadership positions in Engineering, Marketing, Operations and Quality. Personal Interests: Photography, Cinema, Sport.

The hidden value – Lean in manufacturing and services

