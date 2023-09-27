Starweaver
Lean Management Fundamentals
Lean Management Fundamentals

Taught in English

2,112 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kelley O'Connell

Instructor: Kelley O'Connell

4.6

(16 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply Lean principles to identify and eliminate waste in business processes

  • Utilize Lean tools and techniques for process improvement, such as value stream mapping, 5S, Kaizen, and Kanban

  • Understand the role of leadership in Lean management and its impact on organizational success

  • Analyse processes to identify improvement opportunities and design Lean solutions

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

10 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

The Lean Management Fundamentals course is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of Lean principles and practices. Lean management is a systematic approach that focuses on eliminating waste, optimizing processes, and creating value for customers. This course will equip participants with the knowledge and skills to apply Lean methodologies in their organizations, leading to improved efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

What's included

35 videos11 readings10 quizzes1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (6 ratings)
Kelley O'Connell
6 Courses4,055 learners

Offered by

