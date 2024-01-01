Profile

Kelley O'Connell

Agile Expert, Trainer, and Coach

Bio

Kelley O’Connell is the internationally renowned author of one book, and more than a dozen titles published on the LinkedIn Learning platform. As an Agile Expert, Trainer and Coach, Kelley has led Software Development and Operations teams through multi-million-dollar initiatives. Kelley partners with organizations large and small to affect changes through knowledge and empowerment. She has a devoted following across the globe. With a career spanning more than 25 years at all levels of Project and Program Management as well as Business Leadership, she is a sought-after speaker, trainer, and coach

Courses - English

AI for Business: Generation & Prediction

Building Trust: Ethics for AI-powered Chatbots

General AI Mastery Toolbox: Master AI and Drive Success

General AI in Action: From Theory to Real-World Impact

Lean Management Fundamentals

Success with Integrity: Business Ethics Foundation

