Kelley O’Connell is the internationally renowned author of one book, and more than a dozen titles published on the LinkedIn Learning platform. As an Agile Expert, Trainer and Coach, Kelley has led Software Development and Operations teams through multi-million-dollar initiatives. Kelley partners with organizations large and small to affect changes through knowledge and empowerment. She has a devoted following across the globe. With a career spanning more than 25 years at all levels of Project and Program Management as well as Business Leadership, she is a sought-after speaker, trainer, and coach