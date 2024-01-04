AI for Business: Generation & Prediction

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not a new technology, it has been in development for decades. Today, however, AI is in the spotlight as it reshapes the way businesses operate, innovate, and engage with customers. Generative AI stands at the forefront of this transformation. This course demonstrates the foundations and practices of using Generative AI in Business settings.
Analyze the historical evolution of AI and Generative AI to promote critical thinking.
Differentiate between various generative AI models and identify their advantages across frameworks.
Construct strategies for implementing generative AI applications in business environments and determine the best models for specific contexts.
Illustrate the advantages and benefits of implementing generative AI in practical business environments.
There is 1 module in this course
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not a new technology, it has been in development for decades. Today, however, AI is in the spotlight as it reshapes the way businesses operate, innovate, and engage with customers. Generative AI stands at the forefront of this transformation. This course demonstrates the foundations and practices of using Generative AI in Business settings. This course provides a brief history of AI and moves quickly into how you can use Generative AI to improve your ways of working. We’ll cover content creation as well as using AI in financial forecasting. Finally, we will also touch on the ethical implications of AI as we seek to evaluate the trajectory of AI in our business environment.
16 videos6 readings1 assignment
