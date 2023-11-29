Coursera Instructor Network
Building Trust: Ethics for AI-powered Chatbots
Coursera Instructor Network

Building Trust: Ethics for AI-powered Chatbots

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kelley O'Connell

Instructor: Kelley O'Connell

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the roots and evolution of AI chatbots in modern business so the learner can assess current applications and use cases.

  • Demonstrate the importance of ethics in technology and, specifically, in the application of AI Chatbots.

  • Assess the current state of data privacy, consent, and transparency in modern business AI implementations.

  • Illustrate the significance of bias and fairness in AI-powered chatbots.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This course will take the learner through the evolution of chatbots, so they are equipped with an appropriate sense of incremental improvements. Next, the course will guide the learners to recognize the ethical implications of chatbot usage from the perspectives of bias, fairness, data privacy and consent.

What's included

15 videos6 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Kelley O'Connell
6 Courses4,023 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Recommended if you're interested in Marketing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions