Illinois Tech
Operations and Process Management
Illinois Tech

Operations and Process Management

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Jeffrey Berk

Instructor: Jeffrey Berk

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

44 hours to complete
3 weeks at 14 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

33 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 9 modules in this course

Welcome to Operations and Process Management! The course focuses on teaching students how to successfully analyze a business process, research methods of improving a process, and adapt/integrate the improvement methods into the business process in a prioritized and actionable manner. The goal of the course is to expose students to a universal set of business processes and provide them with a formal approach to improving and monitoring the health of those processes. Module 1 presents an overview of a six-step process improvement methodology. Lesson one will review the overall model and focus on defining the problem. Lesson two is a detailed discussion of the As Is and Should Be processes to help understand the current and desired states. Lesson three is understanding how to prioritize gaps, create business-ready action plans and use key performance indicators to measure and monitor changes.

What's included

10 videos5 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module will compare and contrast quality models. It will also discuss the use of qualitative and quantitative tools to analyze the As Is process. Lesson one will review Six Sigma, ISO and Baldridge models to understand quality, policies and procedures and process excellence frameworks. Lessons two and three will review reengineering tools like Affinity Diagrams, Pareto Charts, Cause and Effect Diagrams, and Control Charts. These tools are mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive to help diagnose the current state of a process.

What's included

8 videos4 readings4 assignments

This module discusses that process mapping is not a flow chart but rather the inputs, activities and outputs that create a process. During this module we also cover the use of historic data to understand the As Is environment better and how to leverage performance measures to monitor changes once made. Lesson one is dedicated to process mapping and covers keys to effective interviewing as it is central to mapping a process. Lesson two reviews a model to collect and use historic data. The third lesson presents an approach to creating performance measures and effectively using them.

What's included

9 videos4 readings4 assignments

This module will review why it is important to balance operational efficiency with business risk. It will also discuss how operations management are a series of projects that must be managed. In Lesson one risk management is covered and reviews the adverse impacts risk can have on business processes. In the Lesson two project management practices are reviewed and attributes of the ideal project manager is revealed. Lesson three is a case from the finance and accounting function going through the full process methodology to see it work in action.

What's included

8 videos4 readings4 assignments

This module uncovers leading operational process audit techniques used by real-world practitioners. The first lesson is a review of multiple topics like customer orientation, business requirements, cost management and a focus on simplicity. The second lesson is a fun review of the prior lessons' concepts in the form of an engaging game. The third lesson is another detailed case study, this time from the marketing function, that will review the process methodology in detail via a real-world example.

What's included

8 videos4 readings4 assignments

This module is about action plans and change management. In the first lesson action plans are explored. These plans are not only mini project plans but a business case to turn an idea into an action. The second lesson covers change management and that is understanding the human side of improvements. It covers practices to prevent creating a toxic culture that can sometimes envelop operational changes. The third lesson is an exercise along with a detailed case using the HR function as a way to further illustrate class concepts in real-world scenarios.

What's included

9 videos4 readings4 assignments

This module is about quantifying the business impact and financial value of operational changes. The first lesson is defining value and presenting the ROI Process model to quantify value. The second lesson provides an in-depth case example of the ROI Process in action. It will go through mechanical computations to estimate, isolate and adjust numbers to create an ROI. The third lesson is exercises you will work on to ensure you fully understand how to use the ROI Process model.

What's included

9 videos4 readings4 assignments

This module begins with a discussion of operations trends including resiliency, agility and sustainability. As the module progresses to the second lesson more details are reviewed around emerging technologies and how these can be excellent enablers for operational and process changes. Technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, Digitization, and Robotics will be covered. The final module is a review of major teachable moments from our course recapping the model, change management, action plans, Risk, ROI, project management and other concepts.

What's included

9 videos4 readings4 assignments

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course.

What's included

1 assignment1 plugin

Instructor

Jeffrey Berk
Illinois Tech
1 Course389 learners

Offered by

Illinois Tech

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions