The primary objectives of this course are to introduce business process concepts and strategies. You will learn how to understand and specify the flow of work responsibility and movement of information throughout an enterprise. For businesses to maximize the benefits of technology, they must transform their ad-hoc and often poorly defined ways of doing things to formal business processes. In addition, you will explore frameworks for business process management. You will also learn about the importance of business mapping as well as how to analyze stakeholders and keep them involved in the process.
Agile Business Processes: Systems for Operational Success
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
April 2024
12 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, we'll discover today's business landscape, where organizations grapple with challenges that may hinder their competitiveness. Technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and unpredictable market dynamics create an environment where the only constant is change. Legacy systems and organizational structures can impede an organization's ability to adjust accordingly. This inability to adapt, leverage insights from data, and adopt proactive-thinking culture can stifle progress within organizations. The only clear path forward is to adapt to this evolving terrain. Adapting to new technologies (i.e., AI), developing a culture of innovation, and encouraging a mindset open to continuous improvement are vital for organizations to stay competitive.
What's included
1 video16 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, we will learn about business process mapping and how it offers numerous benefits to improve efficiency and lead to greater productivity. Business process mapping is the cornerstone of understanding and improving organizational workflows. It involves identifying, analyzing, and visualizing processes to streamline operations.
What's included
1 video11 readings3 assignments
In this module, you will learn about business analysis, business models, and how to gather and prioritize requirements. You will learn about the series of plans that help document and set business expectations, which contribute to a business’s success. You will learn what goes into a plan as well as how to draft an effective one. We will also explore the role of the business analyst and how understanding such a role can improve your work as an engineer.
What's included
1 video25 readings5 assignments1 peer review
In this module, we will look into strategies for keeping our stakeholders engaged. Through lessons in stakeholder analysis, mapping, and engagement, you will learn how to take a strategic approach to identify, understand, and involve stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle.
What's included
2 videos17 readings2 assignments1 peer review1 discussion prompt
