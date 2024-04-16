Northeastern University
Agile Business Processes: Systems for Operational Success
Northeastern University

Agile Business Processes: Systems for Operational Success

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Shannon Pettiford

Instructor: Shannon Pettiford

Beginner level
No prior experience required
15 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

12 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we'll discover today's business landscape, where organizations grapple with challenges that may hinder their competitiveness. Technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and unpredictable market dynamics create an environment where the only constant is change. Legacy systems and organizational structures can impede an organization's ability to adjust accordingly. This inability to adapt, leverage insights from data, and adopt proactive-thinking culture can stifle progress within organizations. The only clear path forward is to adapt to this evolving terrain. Adapting to new technologies (i.e., AI), developing a culture of innovation, and encouraging a mindset open to continuous improvement are vital for organizations to stay competitive. 

What's included

1 video16 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will learn about business process mapping and how it offers numerous benefits to improve efficiency and lead to greater productivity. Business process mapping is the cornerstone of understanding and improving organizational workflows. It involves identifying, analyzing, and visualizing processes to streamline operations.

What's included

1 video11 readings3 assignments

In this module, you will learn about business analysis, business models, and how to gather and prioritize requirements. You will learn about the series of plans that help document and set business expectations, which contribute to a business’s success. You will learn what goes into a plan as well as how to draft an effective one. We will also explore the role of the business analyst and how understanding such a role can improve your work as an engineer.

What's included

1 video25 readings5 assignments1 peer review

In this module, we will look into strategies for keeping our stakeholders engaged. Through lessons in stakeholder analysis, mapping, and engagement, you will learn how to take a strategic approach to identify, understand, and involve stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle.

What's included

2 videos17 readings2 assignments1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Shannon Pettiford
Northeastern University
2 Courses28 learners

Offered by

Northeastern University

