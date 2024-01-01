Shannon Pettiford, M.S., PMP, PMI-ACP, is an accomplished professional specializing in program and project management, business process improvement, and operations management. With extensive experience spanning several decades, he has successfully managed global projects and programs focused on digital marketing, information technology, human resources, finance, and strategic initiatives. Mr. Pettiford is also a dedicated educator who teaches graduate-level courses in project management at Harvard Extension School, Northeastern University, and the University of Kansas. Shannon is a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI.org) and holds prestigious certifications, including Project Management Professional (PMP), Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), and Certified Scrum Master (CSM). He obtained his undergraduate degree in Computer Science from East Tennessee State University. He obtained his master’s degree in Project Management from Northeastern University, concentrating on program and portfolio management. His ongoing research delves into risk management, business process development, strategic initiatives, and business relationship management. Throughout his career, Mr. Pettiford has assumed various roles in the information technology industry, including web developer, software programmer, systems analyst, and business analyst. Having worked across different functions in Fortune 500 organizations, he has gained valuable insights and lessons in finance, human resources, marketing, and logistics. He is a Senior IT Program Manager, focusing on office expansions, M&A, program management, business acquisitions, and global business engagement models for a global consulting firm. Shannon’s exceptional track record in program and project management enables him to drive organizational performance improvement, implement cost reduction methodologies, and facilitate business transformation.