University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Operations Management: Quality and Supply Chain
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Operations Management: Quality and Supply Chain

Gopesh Anand
Ujjal Kumar Mukherjee

Instructors: Gopesh Anand

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Lean Manufacturing
  • Category: Program Management
  • Category: Six Sigma
  • Category: Process Control

There are 5 modules in this course

You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.

In this first module, you will be introduced to the instructors and the course. Next, you will learn about the connection between product quality and process quality, and how to put in place an organizational infrastructure for continuous process improvement.

In this module, you will learn about assessing variation in processes and deriving insights from such assessments. You will learn to apply statistical analysis techniques to track and improve process performance and to communicate it with buyers and suppliers.

Supply chains are increasingly becoming global and complex. In this module, you will learn about the primary functions involved in managing a complex supply chain. Next, you will learn about supply chain strategy and how to align supply chain strategy with product characteristics. You will also learn about building agility and adaptability in supply chains. You will learn about contracting in supply chains to align the different entities of supply chains. Specifically, you will learn about wholesale price contracts, buy-back contracts, and revenue-sharing contracts. Finally, we will learn about the bullwhip effect in supply chains, the courses of the bullwhip effect, and the mitigation strategies of the bullwhip effect.

In this module, we will learn about advanced concepts in supply chain management. First, you will learn about network planning in supply chains, and supply chain network design. Then you will learn about remanufacturing, closed-loop supply chains, and reverse supply chains. We will also learn about green supply chains and strategies for building environmental friendliness in supply chains. We will then learn about IT systems of supply chains, and aligning IT systems with business processes. Finally, we will learn about emerging advanced technologies in supply chains and their uses. Specifically, we will discuss the roles of artificial intelligence, radio frequency identification devices (RFID), blockchains, and the internet of things (IoT) in supply chain management.

Instructors

Gopesh Anand
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Ujjal Kumar Mukherjee
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
