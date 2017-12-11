By Natalie C•
Dec 11, 2017
This course is a hot mess.
By Deleted A•
May 12, 2020
A very good package which covers the latest trends on digitalization in operations & reviews about quality & strategy elaborately. This is useful for modern manufacturing trend.
By Dhinesh A D•
Jul 14, 2021
Excellent course on operations management. Greatly explained how traditional quality control measures were still used today and improvised to modern manufacturing environment.
By Gayatri A•
Oct 2, 2017
Great course . Thanks Gopi Sir for this wonderful presentation . Anova and regression concepts - were not completely clear,, rest all concepts were very clear and concise.
By Cheryl P•
Dec 22, 2020
Poorly managed class. Long, slow videos do not actually explain anything in context of real world experiences or applications.
By Asto B•
Nov 26, 2020
This Course keeps up with the business world and I'm sure it will improve with every day it exists. And it most certainly is shaping the way education is accessed and also delivered in a world that otherwise would just stagnate. Those insights are invaluable, because otherwise I would have not been able to evolve and grab new opportunities in the workforce that indeed is rapidly changing! Please do continue and improve your process and you will be a well visited and known landmark to students all over the world.
By Akash M•
Jun 9, 2020
An amazing course giving insights of Operation Management strategy, Disruptive Innovation, Service Operation Management, Quality Management and Importance of Industrial Revolution 4.0 in a crisp & lucid way. Unique feature of this course is that it provides relevant case studies while delivering theoretical aspects as well as peer assessment over practical topics. I would like to thank Ashok Leyland & Coursera for providing this amazing platform to get notions of Operations Management in this digital age !!
By Simovic P•
Oct 11, 2017
This course offers more than I expected. Some topics were even better explained as in my "real" Six Sigma education, even they were mentioned more tools. I really enjoyed the chapter - VSM, where was everything step-by-step explained. There are few online Six Sigma courses, that are at least 10 times more expensive and I need to admit, that in case that this course would be a little bit tune up, it could be a relevant and competitive Green Belt and Lean Manufacturing Leader course.
By Rakesh N•
Jun 12, 2017
This is a comprehensive course on process improvement with practical examples. Dr. Gopesh Anand is an excellent orator who explains even most difficult areas of the course with ease. I have had taken lean six sigma training from private organisations earlier, but this course offers definitely more insight to process improvement, which comes from the empirical research experience of Dr. Anand. I would strongly recommend this course to all process improvement professionals.
By GODHAN S•
May 23, 2020
Excellent Course Operations Management: Strategy and Quality Management for the Digital Age. Some topics were even better explained as in my "real" Six Sigma education, even they were mentioned more tools. I really enjoyed the chapter - VSM, where was everything step-by-step explained. This will give you different perceptive of thinking in any process with advanced quality approach and strategy to improve the process, function, business or organization.
By Haroon M•
Jun 2, 2018
The course could be a little more concisely presented, but on the other hand, there is a lot of depth provided in the important areas.
Much like the prequel course, it was great to have assignments that use Excel data, and which require substantial calculations and application of statistical techniques, as this allows you to practise and demonstrate the knowledge and skills acquired from the course.
By Rahul•
Apr 18, 2020
Course design is well manner and ease for all to access and grab the skills of Operation Management strategy, Disruptive Innovation, Service Operation Management, Quality Management and Importance of Industrial revolution 4.0 with Specific Examples. I would like to say the Coursera and Ashok Leyland to provide the platform to learn operations strategy in digital age of world
By Shawn S•
Dec 14, 2016
Overall great professor. The the course has a lot of real life examples. Would recommend the professor using a book in conjunction with notes. There are power points but they are limited on information that's given. Then there's transcripts that have all the information in the video. However you're looking at is 50 + Pages of paper for the ranscripts.
By Shreyanshu P•
Jun 4, 2020
Nice course. It cleared my concepts about the basics of operations strategy, quality management, and the role of industry 4.0 in supply chain management. The overall course is comprehensive in nature but I strongly recommend stressing more on the role of Industry 4.0 and its allied technologies in shaping the digital strategy of the firm.
By Yong H•
Oct 24, 2017
It is a great course about process improvement including both Lean and Six Sigma methodologies. The course content is thorough from strategy to speicifc tools, I think it is valuable for both beginners and practitioners. will recommend parts of content to upper and middle management in my company.
By Emeka J E•
Dec 16, 2018
Great course, highly engaging and challenging. The processes discussed are immediately being applied in the workplace by some of the students, while still in class. It also reveals the new trends in the marketplace and evolving technologies. Though, it's a tough course with a lot of quantitative.
By Gulfia R F•
Apr 13, 2020
Professor Palekar explains complicated subjects clearly. Easy to follow. The course is a good balance between theory, examples and exercises. I will recommend to those who are interested in quality management in a new age as well to beginners who want to know the evolution of quality management.
By Jess L•
Dec 13, 2018
Great overview of process management, including analysis and optimization. Enough info to help you move from having general ideas of how to improve processes to actually having the tools and knowledge to approach process improvement methodically and scientifically.
By Kevin T•
Jul 18, 2019
Best of the course for me was recognizing how services can be 'operationalized' and I particularly loved the '5 gap analysis' of the Customer Satisfaction gap. Very insightful and a great model for thinking how to better improve your organization's services.
By JAHANZEB U•
May 20, 2017
A brilliantly put together course for anyone who wants to learn about process improvement and the associated Lean and Six Sigma frameworks.
Concepts are explained in a crisp and easy to understand manner. I would love to take such courses over and over again.
By Farrid T ( H•
Aug 19, 2020
Superb course ! Thanks Professor Udatta Palekar for the insight and deep understanding of the course. I really learn a lot from this course on how the landscape of operations is changing and the upcoming challenge ahead in the marketplace. Thanks again!
By Pranav P•
Jun 28, 2017
I am extremely happy to have got this opportunity to enroll in this course. The instructor explains concepts very lucidly and for a someone who has no background in this area. I have enjoyed doing the practice quizes and the honor's assignments.
By Bhargav U•
Jun 1, 2020
The examples mentioned in the lectures are relatable and are real time examples. I enjoyed the course and was able to grasp most of it. I would like to thank the Professor for providing valuable inputs and helping me learn the course.
By Mehmetcan N•
Sep 1, 2017
A very nice course from Illinois University with a precious lecturer Gopesh Anand I learned a lot of manuals from him and his slides will always show me the way in future if I get confused about Process Improvement.
By Lại P T A•
May 23, 2017
Very well-formatted course with comprehensible instructions from the professors. Would be much greater if graded quizzes are also applicable for auditors.
Many thanks anyway and hope to have more courses like this.