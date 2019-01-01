Profile

Gopesh Anand

Professor of Operations Management, Department of Business Administration, Gies College of Business

Bio

Gopesh Anand is a Professor of Operations Management, Department of Business Administration, Gies College of Business. He received both his MBA and PhD in Operations Management at the Ohio State University. His research is aimed at understanding execution of operations strategy in organizations and continuous improvement of work processes. Gopesh teaches MBA and undergraduate courses in operations management. From 2006, when he started teaching these courses, through now he has consistently been selected by students into the University Of Illinois List Of Teachers Rated as Excellent. He also received the Illinois MBA Professor of the Year award in 2009 and 2011.

Courses

Operations and Supply Chain Decisions and Metrics

Process Improvement

