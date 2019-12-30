Have you ever wondered how products and services are created exactly the same thousands of times over? And how companies are able to smooth out operations to manufacture efficiently, effectively, and without any waste? How is such precision possible? The answer lies at the heart of operations. In the Supply Chain Operations course, we introduce and apply essential process improvement tools to achieve perfection. After completing this course, you will be able to apply the Six Sigma methodology for process improvement. You will demonstrate that you understand the basic tenets of the Lean philosophy that enables manufacturers to eliminate waste and make processes more efficient. Finally, you will be able to apply the tools that you just gained to improve a process of your own. This is an introductory course designed to provide you with a start on your learning journey in operations. You do not need to have any background in operations, but it would be beneficial if you had a basic understanding of business concepts, a working knowledge of spreadsheets, and ideally have mastered the Supply Chain Logistics course. Join me and we will learn together about operations!
Lean Operations and Theory of Constraints
Welcome to the exciting world of operations! This module introduces you to the professor who is teaching the courses in the Supply Chain Management Specialization. You will also discover the essential tools that help make operations better. By the end of this module, you'll know what to expect in the course and hopefully be as excited to learn about Supply Chain Operations as I will be to teach you. In addition, you will understand the major goals of optimizing Operations. You will also be able to recall the major foundations of Lean Thinking and the Theory of Constraints.
Lean Inventory
In Lean Inventory, we will focus on the application of lean principles to a core concern of Supply Chain Management - Inventory. By the end of this module, you'll know how to calculate the Economic Order Quantity, which is an popular method of managing inventory. In addition, you will be able to quantify the uncertainty of demand and logistical execution to select the right level of safety stock. Finally, you will be able to determine the size of a Kanban bin by calculating lead-time-demand.
Six Sigma
Six Sigma is an overview of the Six Sigma Quality System. We start by reviewing the different quality systems that were popular in the past. The main takeaway is an understanding of the DMAIC methodology. By the end of this module, you will be able to apply the DMAIC methodology to improve a process.
Lean Six Sigma
In Lean Six Sigma, you will apply all the tools you learned in this course to a project of your choosing. You will be able to show that you not only mastered the lean tools, but also the six sigma methodology to improve processes. After completing this module, you will not only have a better process, but also the ability to improve any process in a systematic manner.
Every informative. I think this is a must-take for the folks who are involved in Sourcing, Supply Chain Ops and various roles when it comes to Supplier Mgt and Supply Chain in general.
Almost al assignments should have the ability to add documents. While reviewing these docs 9assignments) they should open in new windows as they are quite not visible to provide feedback on.
The course was great. I especially liked the idea of applying six sigma and mathematical formula. I wish the next course has more of mathematical exams although they were quite challenging.
Deeper understandings on using Six Sigma and Lean Thinking although there are many tools to be used but understanding of using it makes the different and this course is guiding it very thororugly.
About the Supply Chain Management Specialization
This Specialization is an introduction to the fascinating world of Supply Chain Management. When you complete the program you'll have a richer understanding of the complexities that companies are facing in today's global networked economy.
