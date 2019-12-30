About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Lean Six Sigma
  • Supply Chain
  • Six Sigma
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(9,311 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Lean Operations and Theory of Constraints

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Lean Inventory

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Six Sigma

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Lean Six Sigma

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

