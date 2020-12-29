SB
Jul 24, 2018
I have learned how supply chain operations work in companies. very well understood about. and detail explanation by Professer. I definitely recommand this course for begineers in this field of work.
YI
Jan 18, 2021
Deeper understandings on using Six Sigma and Lean Thinking although there are many tools to be used but understanding of using it makes the different and this course is guiding it very thororugly.
shubham w
Dec 29, 2020
Excellent teaching. But if it was more technical like More software functions and calculating in different ways to get a good forecast, It would be more better for students to be industry ready
Dr. A R K
Jun 23, 2020
I had a lot of problem in answering quiz 2 specifically total cost( ordering & holding) could not understand where I was going wrong . I think same shoud be covered in screen share video.
Yaman K
Dec 5, 2017
Really interesting course, learn so much from it.
And can't wait to continue the whole specialization.
It gave me a great insight on six sigma principles, a future green belt six sigma.
Alexandra B
Apr 20, 2020
It would be good to have some feedback on a qualified teacher /professor rather than being graded by other students always.
Sandeep B
Jul 24, 2018
Mark P
Nov 1, 2017
The assignment requiring safety stock calculations is not possible to solve and no assistance is available
Rimoh S
Sep 9, 2020
Excel answers are not accepted.
Md: O F M
Jul 14, 2020
The contents of the course truly justice of the Supply chain operations.The contents were demonstrated and constructed in very systematic way that the learners can easily catch the topic. The Instructor's has provided various significant examples about different contents and this shows that the instructor's has in depth knowledge and clear idea in supply chain and operations.
Kairm S
Nov 13, 2017
i would highly rank this course as it gives you all the basic knowledge about lean thinking, lean inventory, economic order quantity, safety stock calculation, kanban Japaneses inventory system, and more importantly Six Sigma (DMAIC methodology). For all those folks who wants to make basic concept strong, this course is for you!
Md. R I
Jul 19, 2020
The topics of this course were pretty much well organized & the course instructor explained it nicely. This course is perfect for beginners who want to pursue a career in supply chain. This course was really helpful for me to understand lean six sigma, Supply chain management mathematical problem solving etc.
Projit D
Aug 12, 2020
Really liked this course! Prof. Leuschner has a really good sense of humour. Module 3 (six sigma) could have been taught a bit clearer, because certain questions in the quiz were tricky to answer. Apart from that, Prof. Leuschner is a great teacher, and the course was well organised.
Anjaney L
May 22, 2020
the course was very helpful but the quiz for week 2 could have a bit more user friendly. they should have specified that we should use google sheets for precise calculations for the answers of the quiz.Overall it was very interesting to learn about supply chain operations
Pablo E P
Jun 28, 2020
A useful course, well explained and entertained! Where you can learn about Improvements in the operation field and practice your decision making and problem solution skills.
LOKESHWAR K G
Dec 4, 2018
its good for everyone
Praveen S
Jul 7, 2020
Thanks. Well designed course and each topic is very well explained by Prof Rudolf Leuschner. This course included all important topics like Lean operations , Lean tools, 5-S, Theory of constraints, Kanban, EOQ, Lead time, SS, Lean six sigma with very useful DMAIC principle. contributes in overall growth in the field of supply chain operations.
Again Thank you very much Prof Rudolf Leuschner. Have a good day and my hearty best wishes for you.
Sherwin C P
Jul 4, 2018
Enjoyed the course and learnt some good tools for my work. It was particularly interesting to look at formulas and calculations for the safety stock and economic order quantities, which may be a great tool for non-perishable items. However, in my work I'm dealing with produce and that's where I had to question those calculations and modify the numbers to avoid waste. A great little challenge either way!
S S
Sep 15, 2020
In this course of supply chain operations, one can learn about all the Six Sigma tools and it really helps to understand and use these Six Sigma tools for process improvement and profitability. The instructor pedagogy is easy, very helpful and informative. As it being a foundation course, one can easily understand the course well and gain practical insights from the same.
Rebeca F O
Jul 8, 2020
Very satisfied with this course, I honestly learned a lot and Mr. Rudolf is such a nice person. He explained everything on point, the course is not heavy at all and it's very well planned. Anyone could take this course and understand every single content in it. This was for sure one of my favorite courses I've done here in Coursera. I really recommend it!
Teguh B S
Jun 24, 2020
The lean six sigma is a powerful methodology that can be applied to various improvement projects, small or big. It helps me understand how to systematically enhance the process capability and recommend the solutions. The impact from this methodology can last for a long time since it requires total involvement in the company value chain.
Dr P R
Jun 1, 2020
I am very much impressed by Professor Rudolf Leuschner, the way in which he handles the lectures. It is very useful, easy to understand and gives lot of information and the assignment are pretty good but difficult . After completion of assignment O feel that it is very easy.I learned a lot by doing the course.Thank you so much Sir
Jesus D A G
Feb 18, 2020
The course covered fantastic topics of Supply Chain Operations, and encouraged me to learn even more of this awesome world. Lean, Six Sigma, Kanban, Kaizen, 5S, are just some of the concepts covered by this course. The evaluation system was pretty good and simple, giving the students enough time to practice and study. Great course!
Reetik R
May 11, 2020
Good course. Focuses equally on theoretical and mathematical aspects of operations like lean tools, theory of constraints, economic order quantity, inventory size and kanban bin size. The lectures are of short duration and are easy to follow. However the DMAIC methodology part could have been done in some more detail.
Siddarth A
May 16, 2018
Gained a very in detail understanding of the various tools in improving the efficiency of and optimising various processes in the work place. Learnt about the various tools to achieve maximum output with minimum effort and, at the same time, reduce waste and variation by bringing about consistency.
Paula M R
Jul 13, 2020
This course has helped me to have a better understanding of various functions and specialization of Logistics to be able to perform my daily responsibilities. I've developed a special love for logistics and is doing all i can to learn as much as possible about this discipline.
Angshuman T
Oct 22, 2019
The course instructor Prof. Rudolf Leuschner made the course look so easy. Every module was tactfully prepared to make the students with no background understand fully. I am satisfied with the course. Thanks Rutgers and Coursera for providing such quality study material online.