Supply Chains are made up of a network of companies from the initial raw materials to the ultimate consumer of the finished product. Within this network of companies, there are three ongoing flows: products, information, and finances. To properly understand and manage the supply chain, you need to understand all the flows. If you do not consider all of the flows, you will miss opportunities or sub-optimize parts of the supply chain.
Operations Excellence
This course is part of Supply Chain Excellence Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
10 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Manufacturing Excellence facilitates the transformation of products through the manufacturing system of the firm. To achieve manufacturing excellence, the firm must be able to produce items efficiently and effectively to the highest specifications at the lowest possible cost. The module is made up of the following two lessons: 1. Manufacturing Efficiency, 2. Contract Manufacturers
What's included
5 videos6 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts
This module will focus on internal data and mostly highlight how companies can use data within the manufacturing environment. Specifically, we will introduce the Industry 4.0 concept. Afterwards, we have one more forecasting topic to cover. It will involve trends and seasonality.
What's included
14 videos7 readings4 quizzes10 discussion prompts
This module focuses on how Supply Chain Management can contribute to the internal financial performance of the company. Specifically, the concept of Supply Chain Capital is explored, which is often the cheapest form of funding that a company can use. In addition, we discuss the importance of inventory to the financial standing of a company, but we also view it from the perspective of customer service.
What's included
6 videos4 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Now that we have reached the end of this course, it is time to put all of your new knowledge to the test. Not only will you be able to take a second attempt at your SCM project by improving your original submission and adding a new section on information flow. Finally, you will perform a quantitative analysis of a real-life business case and suggest improvements.
What's included
1 reading2 peer reviews
Instructor
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.