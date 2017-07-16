KT
Jul 6, 2020
Excellent Course on Business Fundamentals ! I thoroughly enjoyed completing this specialization and I really learnt a lot of business concepts that I could practically apply at my workplace.
RR
Jul 9, 2017
It was my first specialization and I had a wonderful time completing it.I am looking forward for Business Analytics and Entrepreneurship capstone from Wharton Online.\n\nThank you...!!!!
By Derek E•
Jul 16, 2017
Capstone project is a good exercise, but felt like a cash grab. Basically a DIY course. Really only paying for a blank template and a few articles. All the videos are from previous courses in the Specialization. Would be *much* better if they included how to make a go-to market strategy/financial plan/marketing plan videos. Peer review seems pointless. Project quality varies widely but over 99% of people pass. I would pay significantly more for original instructional content and TA or Prof. grading. Overall, I'm still very satisfied with the Specialization and happy to have learnt from a renowned institution like Wharton.
By Hernando E•
Jul 17, 2020
I think their estimates of the amount of time necessary to complete the course should be increased a bit.
As a complete beginner, I would have preferred a little more guidance regarding how (and where) to target efforts to obtain relevant information for the project.
Overall, a valuable experience.
By Himanshu P•
Jul 20, 2017
Very little direction provided and a result vaguely connected to the content taught in the specialization. There were so many nice courses throughout this specialization. Wish someone had put more thought into creating a more engaging assignment for this final course.
By Lutz E•
Jun 3, 2016
Good idea / intend, horrible execution.
By Shivang V•
Nov 4, 2019
Hi Wharton Business Foundations Capstone faculty and staff members,
It was a really great learning experience and implement assimilated knowledge from the subject matters of Corporate Finance, Financial Accounting, Marketing and Operations subjects from the specialization.
I would like to take a moment to thank all the peer members who partook in the course honestly.
I am taking a great learning home about business. I have certainly enhanced my appreciation for those who design, implement and sustain the business in various industries, geographies and verticals. I understand that I have barely scratch the surface and there is more to learn with practical experience.
The concepts learned are already being implemented by me at my work and benefitting me.
Lastly, I would like to thank Coursera.com to provide this platform for MOOC. My best wishes to the team.
Thanks
Shivang
By Amy S•
Aug 13, 2019
An absolutely exciting culmination of the concepts covered over the span of the Business Foundations Specialization. Rigorous presentation of the core topics from Marketing, Financial Accounting, Management, Corporate Finance and Operations applied to a real world business situation. Not only did I learn the essentials of business in this course; with such a variety of topics presented by some of the most prestigious professors in the world, I gained a lifelong understanding of what I want to learn going forward, where I want to be, and what I need to do.
By Brenda N•
Jul 26, 2021
I know it is the only way to offer a hands-off online course but I really dislike relying solely peer-reviews! Other than that, this Capstone helped me hone in on my business plans and clearly see what NOT to do.
By Krishna T•
Jul 6, 2020
Excellent Course on Business Fundamentals ! I thoroughly enjoyed completing this specialization and I really learnt a lot of business concepts that I could practically apply at my workplace.
By Dimitar S•
Jun 2, 2016
Excellent assignment, the most demanding I have seen so far on Coursera. Hope to be able to take it successfully the second time.
By Chloe F•
May 19, 2020
Very good and interesting course! I just think the project could be done while learning the courses or have the option to as it may take quite some time for certain people to complete all courses and then have access to a 5/6 week project. Providing vocabulary lists and definitions specific to each course would be extremely helpful (this can apply to all of the courses). Some video qualities were better than others but the content was quite good in all. Marketing videos were the best, extremely professional and understandable even though I have never taken lessons on it. Thank you !
By Meghna V•
Jul 6, 2017
Great course! It was a fantastic application of all the other courses in the Business Foundations Specialization and I throughly enjoyed completing this course. I just wish that the project options had been updated to reflect recent changes in the market, such as Snapdeal being on the verge of being acquired by a competitor. It would also have been more helpful if there was more guidance on selecting an own project; I wanted to do my own project but couldn't figure out what kind of a business challenge I need to select. But otherwise, fantastic course!
By Prakash G•
Mar 22, 2021
This is a great course, drawing on all concepts and courses one way or another. The effort required is greatly under represented on the course page. Expect to spend between 20-25 hours a week for 5 week. Course staff could be more helpful, especially answering simple questions. Overall, thumbs up!
By Eduardo P•
Jan 3, 2022
Great course to apply in practise the learnings of the Business Foundations Specialization with a sample project, which gives you the opportunity to better understand some of the concepts of the courses. In addition, the course contains extra lessons on Accounting and Marketing worth having a look
By Allison X•
Jan 2, 2017
Not worth the money. The material is weak ,and the peer-grading process is very casual.
By Ponomarenko A•
Apr 24, 2017
It was very tough, but it worth it! Thank you so much! I would like to suggest you to change the final grading system. In some projects there were good merketing part, foe example, but operations and financial plans were abscent. But the question it the grading is about the whole course in general. Another common problem is that by the end of the reviewed project you still don't know what exactly is the product, so you can't actually answer on all these questions.
Thankful in advance! And many thanks for interesting specialization!
By Mahika T•
Jul 5, 2020
this course does give a very professional experience and helps the students to view the insights of the business into the real world.
The problems faced by companies is not easy, the solution to these problems have to be unique.
Coursera capstone project is extremely helpful and a wonderful experience
i would surely recommend this to my friends to have the same journey as i did with coursera.
By Domingo R•
Jun 21, 2017
Este proyecto permite aplicar los conocimientos adquiridos a lo largo de cada uno de los cursos de la especialización. Esta aplicación de los conocimientos permite fijar completamente los conceptos y aclarar dudas sobre los aspectos relacionados con los cursos previamente realizados. Incluye material adicional sobre los cursos anteriores. 100% recomendado.
By KETAKI S J•
Nov 9, 2016
This is a very good course for beginners as well as professional in the business management field. It is very through with regards to course materials and resources provided through out this course. The Capstone Project gives you an very hands on experience in making a business plan which is the base to start any new venture.
By Mayank A•
Jun 15, 2020
I enjoyed working on this project. It allowed me think critically about the problem and each and every aspect of the technical solution for it. Courses that preceded it and case studies provided in this course, really helped a lot while working on my own project. Please give it enough time and work sincerely on this project.
By Hasari T A•
May 24, 2016
The challenging way this Capstone is presented forced me to improve in several topics of this specialization. I strongly recommend that if you have a personal project, you can discover a whole world of opportunities for your new business throughout every week.
By 王大龙•
May 13, 2016
This course is a challenge, but it provides a lot of knowledge that you can not learn from the textbook. It gives us a opportunity to try, to imagine, to think. I believe it can help many students to improve themselves.
By Bhaskar T•
Jul 12, 2021
This course perfectly delivers what it says, with enough opportunity to know whether a particular field is made for you or not. The readings and resources provides are worth to revisit. Enjoyed the courses!
By Matthew T•
Feb 2, 2017
Great course. I did a project relating to my career (construction), so the process of researching and putting together a presentation directly improved my understanding of the industry.
By Saiprakash R•
Jul 10, 2017
It was my first specialization and I had a wonderful time completing it.I am looking forward for Business Analytics and Entrepreneurship capstone from Wharton Online.
Thank you...!!!!
By Aleksandar V•
Mar 19, 2021
I've learnt a lot from all the courses in the specialization. The professors are simply amazing and present the teaching material in an extremely accessible and understandable way.