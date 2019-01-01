Profile

Guy David, PhD

Gilbert and Shelley Harrison Associate Professor of Health Care Management

    Bio

    Guy David, PhD is an Associate Professor in the Department of Health Care Management at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, an Associate Professor in the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy in the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, a Faculty Research Fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research, and a Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania. His research interests include: The dynamics of mixed-ownership competition in health care markets Antitrust and tax treatment of nonprofit providers Regulation, competition and integration in the home health care industry Privatization and organization of emergency medical services Organizational and individual learning and forgetting in health care Physician specialization, reputation, technology adoption and patient selection Welfare effects of specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, and The effects of pharmaceutical marketing, promotion, and regulation on drug safety Dr. David teaches undergraduate, MBA, and PhD courses in Economics and Health Care Delivery at Penn. Dr. David received his B.A. and M.A. in Economics from Tel Aviv University, and his Ph.D. in Business Economics from the University of Chicago.

    Courses

    The Economics of Health Care Delivery

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder