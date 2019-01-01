Guy David, PhD is an Associate Professor in the Department of Health Care Management at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, an Associate Professor in the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy in the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, a Faculty Research Fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research, and a Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania. His research interests include: The dynamics of mixed-ownership competition in health care markets Antitrust and tax treatment of nonprofit providers Regulation, competition and integration in the home health care industry Privatization and organization of emergency medical services Organizational and individual learning and forgetting in health care Physician specialization, reputation, technology adoption and patient selection Welfare effects of specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, and The effects of pharmaceutical marketing, promotion, and regulation on drug safety Dr. David teaches undergraduate, MBA, and PhD courses in Economics and Health Care Delivery at Penn. Dr. David received his B.A. and M.A. in Economics from Tel Aviv University, and his Ph.D. in Business Economics from the University of Chicago.