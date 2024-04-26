Patient Care

Patient care careers center on improving health outcomes, providing medical treatment, and offering compassionate care to patients across a multitude of healthcare settings. Learn more about how to get started in this important field today.

What Does a Registered Nurse Do? Your 2024 Career Guide

Registered nurses work in a variety of settings to provide medical care for patients and support physicians. Learn more about this highly in-demand job.

December 13, 2021

What Is a Patient Care Technician (and How Do I Become One)?

Patient care technicians help nurses keep patients comfortable and healthy. Learn how to get started on this career path.

January 24, 2022

10 High-Paying Nursing Jobs in 2024

Once you become a registered nurse, you can choose from many paths to advance your career and your paycheck. Check out these 10 highest-paying nursing jobs.

March 24, 2023

What Degree Do You Need to Be a Therapist?

What degree do you need to be a therapist? The answer to that question depends on the type of work you want to do. Learn more about what you have to do to become a therapist or counselor.

March 6, 2024

18 Highest-Paying Travel Nursing Jobs

As the US nursing shortage grows, more hospitals are relying on travel nurses. Learn more about what they do and discover the highest-paying travel nursing jobs.

February 8, 2024

What Does a Medical Social Worker Do & How to Become One

Find out what a medical social worker is, what a medical social worker job description looks like, essential skills, medical social worker salary, and the steps needed to get a medical social worker job.

April 10, 2023

Learn more about patient care

How to Become a Licensed Practical Nurse

A licensed practical nurse provides care to patients in a health care or home setting. Find out what it takes to become a licensed nurse

April 6, 2023

What Is a Bachelor’s in Nursing? 2024 Degree Guide

Earn a bachelor's in nursing degree to pursue a career as a nurse. Discover bachelor in nursing career paths, specific jobs, and top employers for BSN degree graduates

February 24, 2023

Radiation Therapist: Duties, Pay, and How to Become One

Radiation therapists are critical to treating serious conditions like cancer and thyroid disease. Learn more about this high-paying health care career and what you need to do to join it.

December 21, 2022

Exercise Science: Definition, Degrees, and Jobs

Exercise science is all about understanding the principles underlying physical activity and fitness. Want to turn your passion for movement into a career? Learn more about this impactful field to decide whether it’s the right next step for you.

November 21, 2022

Pharmacist Salary: A 2024 Guide

Learn how much you can expect to earn as a pharmacist, based on experience, industry, and location.

November 21, 2022

Case Manager Resume: 5 Tips to Stand Out + Examples

Learn how to create a case manager resume with case manager resume examples. Find ideal case manager careers for you with a perfectly formatted resume.

November 4, 2022

What Is Palliative Care? Definition, Types, and More

Palliative care can be integral to a patient’s healing process. Learn all about palliative care, including types, benefits, and why it’s needed.

October 31, 2022

ANCC vs. AANP: The Differences Explained + Which to Take

Nurse practitioners looking to work professionally or improve their job prospects should consider certification. Learn more about two of the most popular nurse practitioner certification providers and what they offer.

October 26, 2022

Telemetry Nurse: Duties, Pay, and How to Become One

Telemetry nurses monitor cardiac patients’ vital signs and ensure that they receive the care they need. Learn more about this important health care career and how it's helping to tackle the leading cause of death in the US – heart disease.

October 25, 2022

Patient care encompasses a diverse range of skills and career paths, from nursing to physical therapy, palliative care, and beyond. With a multitude of options and opportunities available, finding your niche within patient care can seem overwhelming. With Coursera, you'll discover expert resources to support your journey, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore important patient care topics, including:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

