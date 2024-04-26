What Does a Registered Nurse Do? Your 2024 Career Guide
Registered nurses work in a variety of settings to provide medical care for patients and support physicians. Learn more about this highly in-demand job.
December 13, 2021
Patient care encompasses a diverse range of skills and career paths, from nursing to physical therapy, palliative care, and beyond. With a multitude of options and opportunities available, finding your niche within patient care can seem overwhelming. With Coursera, you'll discover expert resources to support your journey, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore important patient care topics, including:
Patient care is the work of ensuring the physical and mental well-being of patients during the treatment and management of illness by healthcare professionals. While it might sound like all healthcare falls under this definition, patient care training develops a slightly different skill set than doctors or other healthcare providers. It requires more emphasis on empathy and emotional skills alongside medical know-how to ease the suffering of individuals while long-term treatment is administered.
An article from the American Medical Association puts it well: effective patient care means going beyond asking “what’s the matter?” to ask instead “what matters to you?” A patient care professional creates a dialogue around that question and collaboratively designs personalized care plans that address each patient’s specific needs.
Providing patient care that reflects individual patient needs and values can enhance the effectiveness of overall healthcare provision, as it helps patients feel respected and thus more engaged with their treatment. And, by reducing the stress that can often accompany ongoing stays in hospitals or other institutional settings, patient care technicians and other professionals in this field play a critical role in facilitating the healing work of doctors and patients alike under challenging circumstances.
Patient care is particularly important for people suffering from chronic diseases, terminal illnesses like cancer, or similar long-term conditions. Personalized patient care can help significantly improve the quality of life for people suffering from these conditions. It is also important for elderly persons who are not suffering from specific illnesses but require help to take care of their daily needs, and may lack nearby family members capable of providing assistance as well as human connection.
Online nursing courses will help you gain a thorough understanding of subjects such as anatomy, patient safety, and trauma care. You'll develop important skills such as reading vital signs and treating pain. Instructors use reading assignments and lectures to guide you and quizzes to assess your understanding of the material. These online courses are ideal if you want to further your education but also want the flexibility to tackle subjects at your own pace.
Anyone who is interested in a career in physical therapy and related practices should be interested in helping others better themselves. You should be able to maintain a positive attitude, even through trying circumstances, and you should be an excellent communicator. It's also important to be a keen observer and pay close attention to detail. You'll need to be physically strong as well, since the job sometimes requires you to lift and hold patients who can't stand on their own.