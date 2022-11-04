Case Manager Resume: Tips and Examples

Did you know that you have an average of six to seven seconds to capture a hiring manager’s attention with your resume [1]? Your resume can help open doors and increase the number of interviews you get if done right.
Build your case manager resume in a way that attracts potential employers by including critical case manager skills, qualifying experiences, and a personal summary that lets employers know who you are and why you have pursued this career path. Your resume's layout, design, and formatting should be so that employers can both find and easily read and understand the content. Many employers now use Applicant Tracking Software (ATS), so pay attention to keywords that match your ideal job description.
A case manager creates care plans for individuals receiving physical or mental care and treatment from a physician or health care professional. The case manager helps individuals to adhere to care plans and meet their goals. They may advocate for the patient, communicate with health care providers, and provide access to necessary resources for the patient to be able to complete their plan of care. A case manager can evaluate and assess the success of a plan and make adjustments as needed with approval from the patient’s provider. Case managers track progress, make notes, and keep records of all interactions.
There are different types of case managers, such as mental health case managers, social work case managers, or registered nurse (RN) case managers. The kind of case management you work with will likely dictate where you work. Case managers may work in hospitals, government agencies, rehabilitation clinics, and other community and health care facilities.
A persuasive case manager resume is vital to improve your hireability and attract more employers. The saying goes, “You only get one chance to make a good impression” and your resume is often that chance.
Start with a persuasive cover letter. It’s often the first thing hiring managers see, and it's your opportunity to show a bit of your personality alongside your qualifications. For case managers, you want to highlight your qualifications, certifications, professional experience, and a little about why you have chosen this profession.
A bit of personality can be especially beneficial for case managers since much of this career involves interpersonal skills. Another tip is to talk directly to the potential employer and maybe touch on their specific needs to help your resume and cover letter make a lasting positive impression.
Your resume should demonstrate to potential employers the competencies that make you a strong candidate for that particular case manager position. Remember that there are many different types of case managers, so tailoring your competencies to the position is essential.
You may not need to list every quality that makes you a great case manager. Instead, highlight key skills that would be attractive to a particular employer or industry. Consider these general competencies, in addition to listing any Professional Certificates that you may hold, to include on your resume:
Mental health diagnoses
Effective communication skills
Teaching
A desire to help others
Care and Empathy
Organization and planning
Clinical skills
Rehabilitation & recovery programs
Cultural sensitivity
Diversification awareness
Advocacy skills
Evaluating and facilitating medical needs
Optimizing human services
Monitoring patient’s health
Aptitude for teamwork
Negotiation skills
Patience
Accountability
Critical thinking skills
Problem-solving skills
A compelling case manager resume clearly demonstrates your skills as a case manager through what you include on your resume and how it is written and presented. Proper formatting and clear writing will communicate your proficiencies and motivation in being hired. Be sure you understand the job description and requirements of the position before crafting your resume, and tailor your content to this information.
Templates can help organize the contents of your resume. You can find free templates online, or you can research case manager resumes of individuals who are seeking out similar positions. Choosing which template to use or how to structure your resume will depend on factors like your previous experience, industry, and more.
Typical formats for case manager resumes are in reverse chronological order, combination, or functional. Use reverse chronological formatting if you have experience working in a specific case management industry. If you are new to the profession, a functional or hybrid resume may best suit you.
Use 10-inch margins on your case manager resume. This is standard formatting and will ensure consistency. Maintain the same margins on all pages of your resume, even the cover letter.
The font you choose may be more important than you think. Employers commonly use ATS to find eligible candidates. The technology won’t pick up some fonts. A few top font choices for resumes include Times New Roman, Garamond, Cambria, and Didot. Keep the font at 10- to 12-point size for easy reading. For headers, you can use a larger size, closer to 14 or 16 points.
A generally accepted line spacing format for resumes is a 1.0 to 1.5 line spacing between text. You can use double lines after subheads. Maintaining this tighter line spacing can accommodate the content you want to include on your resume while keeping the length under two pages.
An attention-grabbing headline tailored to the job title for which the resume is targeted, along with your name, contact information, and a link to your online professional profile or portfolio if you have one should be the opener. The font should be larger than the body text and easy to read. Be sure to hyperlink any web addresses you include.
Your skills and achievements are important, especially if you don’t yet have professional experience as a case manager. Make space for these critical qualifications by formatting your resume using white space and bullet points. You want to draw attention to these sections, so make sure the subheadings are in a larger font and featured on your resume's first page.
Bullet points can break up paragraphs and enhance the readability of a resume, but too many bullet points can look crowded and confusing. It’s helpful to break long blocks of text into bullet points when listing things like skills or when talking about specific duties and responsibilities you held at a previous job.
If you have under 10 years of experience as a case manager, try to keep your resume to one page. An experienced case manager should craft a two-page resume, but no more. Keep your resume concise and structure it in a way that catches attention immediately by placing the most important or relevant content at the top of your resume. This would be your summary, followed by experience and qualifications for most.
A cover letter is your chance to address a specific employer directly. Tell the employer directly why you would be the best candidate for the position. It’s acceptable and typically encouraged to let your personality come through in the cover letter.
This might mean talking a little about why you chose this profession or revealing more about why you’re passionate about the field.
A personal statement, often referred to as the objective or summary, is a section that can be anywhere from one to three sentences long. It should summarize your skills, experience, and goals. The focus of your personal statement depends on the position for which you are applying and your specialty as a case manager. This text should go at the top, just under your contact information.
The personal statement is crucial because it acts as a “hook” to pull the reader in. Having a good hook is what might convince them to keep reading. It’s also an ideal space in your resume to use keywords. Remember that many employers use ATS, which picks up specific keywords. Including relevant keywords in your personal statement may boost your chances of landing an interview.
Before you write a personal statement on your case manager resume, you must understand what each potential employer is looking for. Don’t create a generic resume and think it can help you get ahead. Instead, take time to deeply understand the job description and tailor this section to the position's needs. Speak specifically about how you would be a good fit for this position.
Start by offering a summary of your experience in this profession. Describe your work thus far as a case manager. If you don’t yet have experience, you can start with education qualifications, certifications, and other qualifying details. Qualifications reflect your eligibility and credibility as a case manager, so don’t be afraid to discuss these achievements right away in your personal statement. Close with your intentions. This may be a good time to mention long-term career goals, your hope for specific opportunities when working for this employer, or other aspirations tied to this employer.
When formatting your statement, use the following three steps:
Begin with an adjective statement that states who you are. The adjective you use should describe you as a case manager and be relevant to the position.
Next, include your experience followed by qualifications, skills, and achievements.
Close with your hopes and intentions with this employer. Avoid talking in the first person, and use strong, action words.
- Passionate case manager with 10 years of experience seeking employment at City Hospital. Eager to use mental health case management skills and psychology to provide quality patient care. Managed 15 caseloads per week at ABC Hospital, supporting patients and families. CCM certified with a bachelor’s degree in social work. Hoping to be a part of the City Hospital community and devoting a career to mental health rehabilitation.
- Diligent case manager with over five years of experience assisting clients with building coping skills to address specific life challenges. Seeking a position as a case manager at ABC hospital. Skilled in mediating family conflict and advocacy for patient mental health. Managed and supervised 25 caseloads a week at Acme Hospital. Passionate about building my career as a case manager in the mental health space.
- Recent graduate with a bachelor's degree in social work seeking an opportunity to use internship experience to help juvenile inmates access resources necessary for rehabilitation. Empathetic, patient, and trained to work with juveniles in a rehabilitation setting. Seeking an opportunity to build skills and make a difference in the lives of juveniles in need of support services.
On your case manager resume, achievements are things you have earned, built, designed, or initiated using skills relevant to case management. These are things that are also quantifiable. Achievements vary widely by where you work as a case manager, your experience, your education and credentials, and the area of case management in which you work.
Achievements can be tied to work experience. A few examples of case manager achievements may include:
Developed an intervention plan to advocate for maintaining positive, open, and respectful communication with clients, families, and other members of a client’s support team.
Created an initiative that provided free resources to the families of rehabilitation patients within the city of Townsville.
Led county-wide educational programs educating youth and families about mental health services in the community.
To become a case manager, you’ll likely need a bachelor’s degree; in some cases, employers may prefer a master’s degree. Certification is a requirement. Many employers have their own criteria for employment so requirements can vary.
The educational requirements to become a case manager include a high school diploma at a bare minimum. Still, many employers require a bachelor’s degree in health care management or a related field. Other common degrees you may earn if you want to become a case manager include social work, health and human services, or nursing.
Some case managers who do not work in the health care industry, like legal case managers or correctional case managers, may have degrees in social sciences or criminal justice. Some employers may also prefer candidates with a master’s degree.
Certification is a requirement for case managers. You will need at least your bachelor’s degree in an approved field and professional experience to be eligible for certification. For most certifications, you’ll need to work as a full-time case manager. Some of the options to consider pursuing include the following:
Offered by the Commission for Case Manager Certification, or CCMC, this credential requires you to meet one educational requirement and one experiential requirement to sit for the exam. Requirement options include licensure (if you have an RN license, for example), a degree, or already certified by another professional organization. Experiential requirements include either 12 months of supervisory experience in case management, 12 months of supervised experience by a CCM, or 24 months of unsupervised case management experience. To be able to take the exam and get certified, you need to fill out an application complete with your employer's information for verification purposes. Upon passing the CCM exam, you earn the title of a board-certified case manager.
This credential is designed for case managers working in health care, specifically registered nurses and social workers. The two-part exam that leads to certification tests competencies needed to work in the health care delivery system, so the requirements for this certification are tied to experience in health care. Educational prerequisites for the ACM certification include a valid RN or social worker license or a bachelor’s or master’s degree. Experiential requirements require all applicants have at least one year of experience in a supervised paid position as a case manager.
Where a case manager works depends on the type of case management in which they work. Case managers can specialize in clinical care or non-clinical care. Examples include RN case managers and hospital case managers. Non-clinical case manager roles include juvenile case managers and housing case managers. There is a wide variety of case managers, so there is a wide variety of work environments for case managers. Some examples include:
Hospitals
Clinics
Government agencies
Law offices and law firms
Health insurers
HMOs
You can find quite a few job types that fall under case manager, depending on the population you serve, the industry, your employer, your location, your experience, and your level of education. When creating your resume, it’s essential to tailor it to the job you are applying for since there are so many job title variations. Read the job description carefully and fully understand the full scope of the job, along with the job title. This preparation can help you to craft a more detailed and complete resume, but it can also prepare you for an interview with the employer.
These are some common case manager job titles, along with average annual salaries for each:
Hospital case manager: $61,275 [2]
Nurse case manager:$92,988 [3]
Home health case manager: $70,016 [4]
Medical case manager: $56,539 [5]
Social work case manager: $64,346 [6]
Mental health case manager: $55,866 [7]
Clinical case manager: $62,969 [8]
Substance abuse case manager: $58,571 [9]
Legal case manager: $60,998 [10]
Rehabilitation case manager:$54,677 [11]
Child case manager:$46,604 [12]
Juvenile case manager: $52,199 [13]
Geriatric case manager: $68,122 [14]
Forensic case manager: $62,660 [15]
Correctional case manager:$53,323 [16]
Several careers are similar to a case manager. Since case managers can work in so many different industries, you’ll find some overlap in job duties among various careers similar to that of a case manager. Should you want to transition from one of these careers into case management, you may only need to gain your certification as a case manager since you already have relevant professional experience. A few of these similar careers, along with average annual salaries, include:
Probation and parole officer: $60,250 [17]
Counselor: $48,520 [18]
Social and human services assistants: $37,610 [19]
Social worker: $50,390 [20]
These jobs may provide care to people in some way, but the roles vary in several ways that set them apart. One of the core differences between a case manager and a counselor or social worker is that case managers do not offer therapy and do not diagnose illnesses, diseases, or disorders. Both social workers and counselors provide therapy and help people cope with stressful situations. Only social workers, however, may diagnose and treat certain conditions.
Counselors typically offer talk therapy options for people who need mental and emotional support and coping skills. Counselors are not psychiatrists, so they can not prescribe medication. None of these roles can prescribe medication, but someone in one of these positions can communicate with the person’s health care providers and ask about medications or make suggestions.
Case managers coordinate treatment plans and programs that advocate for patient care. Case managers may offer emotional support and work with an individual’s family. In some cases, seeking counselors or the help of outside professionals and other resources who can offer therapy is part of the job of a case manager.
You’ll find many possible careers within the health and human services field. As a case manager, you may take several different career paths based on your interests and qualifications.
The longer you work in the health and human services field, the more opportunities you may find. Furthering your education is another way to open up different career paths. Master’s degrees, for example, can make you eligible for administration positions beyond that of a case manager.
One way individuals come into case management is through an entry-level position in a specific human services field, including substance abuse, nursing, mental health, criminal justice, or counseling. If your bachelor’s degree is in an unrelated field, employers may offer on-the-job training if you are transitioning from one of these entry-level jobs. For case managers who want to progress in their career path, you may pursue upper-level positions such as program director, program manager, or director of services.
Take your resume to the next level with a Professional Certificate. Certificates demonstrate to potential employers your dedication and drive within case management. Go above and beyond the basic requirements for a case manager position and consider enrolling in a course that can teach you strategies to become a better case manager.
On Coursera, courses like these vary from beginner courses like Health Systems Development: A Focus on Health Service Delivery and Human Resources for Health to more advanced courses tailored to a specific population, like Symptom Management in Palliative Care. Get started today by exploring the field and building your case manager resume.
