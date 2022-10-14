Case manager salary: Your 2022 Guide

Case managers perform various duties to promote good client outcomes. As a case manager, you’ll work with families, health care providers, and social workers as client advocates.
Your potential salary depends on several factors, including education, experience, and location. This guide can help you learn more about salary information and variations.
As a case manager, you’ll work with people of all ages and backgrounds who need special health services. You may work with several clients at any given time.
Your duties may include working with discharged patients to ensure they continue receiving the necessary care. You must also keep accurate records and monitor your clients.
A case manager’s essential duty is to meet with clients and their families to discuss the services they might need and develop a need-based care plan. You’ll also meet with clients to evaluate their progress and make necessary adjustments.
Many case managers work in hospitals and home health agencies, but some also work for health insurance companies. Case managers can work for demographic-specific organizations, such as veterans or pediatric hospitals.
As a hospice case manager, your duties might include visiting clients’ homes. The type of case manager depends on the setting.
Medical case managers typically work in hospitals with patients suffering from chronic medical issues. A medical case manager may schedule appointments and perform various administrative duties.
Medical case managers don’t treat patients. Instead, they act as liaisons to ensure the patient receives proper care.
Social work case managers might work in a hospital, mental health clinic, or hospice care. Some also work in prisons, schools, and homeless shelters.
As a social work case manager, you’ll help clients overcome barriers preventing them from reaching their goals. This might include vocational rehabilitation or overcoming social issues.
A nurse case manager differs from a medical case manager. A nurse case manager is an RN and typically works in a hospital or other health care setting. A nurse case manager can also specialize in working with a specific population, such as the elderly or children.
You need at least a bachelor’s degree to become a case manager. You may want to consider a master’s degree if you’d like to specialize in a specific area, but it’s not a requirement to be a case manager.
Certification and licensing requirements vary from state to state. The American Case Management Association (ACMA) offers certification exams if your state requires one for licensure.
According to Glassdoor, a case manager’s US average annual compensation is $46,947 as of October 2022. This includes a base salary of $44,290 and additional pay, such as bonuses, of $2,658 [1].
Other factors may influence earning, including experience, location, and job title.
According to Glassdoor, the US average annual case worker compensation based on experience is as follows:
Zero to one year: $45,490
One to three years: $47,775
Four to six years:$51,795
Seven to nine years: $54,780
10 to 14 years:$63,120
15 or more years:$71,925 [1]
The cities paying the highest salary for case managers are large metropolitan areas. They include:
New York City: $61,719 [2]
Philadelphia: $54,028 [3]
Los Angeles:$58,418 [4]
Houston: $57,020 [5]
Atlanta: $54,028 [6]
Chicago:$57,870 [7]
A case manager specializing in hospice and palliative care can increase earnings by 36.79 percent, and a pediatric case manager can increase earnings by 56.19 percent. Working in home health can increase salary by 22.31 percent, and intensive care case managers earn 37.54 percent over the average rate [8].
To advance your case manager career, you can choose from several options, including certifications, certificate programs, and licensing.
Some licensing options include the following:
Registered Nurse
Licensed Practical Nurse
Licensed clinical social worker
Marriage and family therapy certification
Several certifications are available for case managers. Some common certifications include first aid and CPR, which are often job requirements. Certification programs for potential career advancement include:
Case management certification
Board-certified registered nurse
Basic life support certification
Certificate programs can increase your professional development and help you gain more skills and knowledge. Certificate programs can also enhance your resume when seeking an internship or a case manager role.
You can also pursue a master’s degree in case management. Some schools offer online degree programs so you can study around your work schedule. Online programs typically have part-time and full-time study options, and classes can be synchronous or asynchronous.
Case management can be a rewarding career if you enjoy working with those who need assistance due to a chronic illness, rehabilitation, or end-of-life.
If you’re thinking about a career in case management but aren’t ready to commit to a bachelor’s degree program or aren’t sure if it’s right for you, John Hopkins University’s Understanding and Strengthening Health Systems course helps you introduce yourself to health systems.
Columbia University’s Introduction to Care Management is another introductory course. It’s a 12-hour online training session using case scenarios.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.