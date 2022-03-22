What Does a Social Worker Do (and How Do I Become One)?

A social worker is a skilled professional who works with all types of people, groups, and communities to help them learn to live better lives. In this role, you’ll typically work with populations of all ages that may be suffering due to poverty, discrimination, or other social injustices.
The goal of professional social workers is to create change and encourage the resilience of individuals, families, and communities. Let’s take a closer look at what social workers do, why you should consider a career in social work, and how you can get started.
The International Federation of Social Workers defines social work as “a practice-based profession and an academic discipline that promotes social change and development, social cohesion, and the empowerment and liberation of people.” As a social worker, you can implement important changes in your community.
Social workers are needed in settings such as:
Hospitals
Mental health facilities
Child welfare and human service agencies
Community development organizations
Schools
Halfway houses
Adoption agencies
Private practices
Social work combines many aspects of counseling and psychology while focusing on client case management. Take a look at what types of responsibilities you'll have if you become a social worker in one of these main settings:
Family and schools: Social workers who work with families in the community may advocate for what’s in the best interest of a child’s upbringing. Social workers in educational settings work with teachers, students, and families to solve problems impacting children, such as bullying and learning challenges.
Health care: Social workers in medical and public health settings support critically ill patients and their families by helping them find resources and health care needs. Geriatric social work is a growing need in health care because of the rapidly aging population, especially in the United States.
Substance use disorder: Social workers in mental health and substance use disorder settings assist patients with therapy and finding financially available rehabilitation. Social workers may also work in the community to participate in outreach and preventative programs related to substance use disorder.
Learn more about the three main categories of social work:
Depending on where you work, you will need specific skills and knowledge relevant to the population you are working with. Building a strong foundational skill set will empower you to help others in the most effective way possible.
Set yourself up for success by building the following people skills:
Communication skills help you form relationships with the people so you can gather information about their challenges. This includes active listening and setting boundaries.
Empathy equips you to understand how another person feels about a situation.
Critical thinking helps you to objectively analyze information about a client’s situation based on observations, interviews, and research.
Organizational and time management skills are necessary to manage and document complex cases and the many needs of multiple clients.
Self-care techniques empower you to maintain a healthy work-life balance in what can be an emotionally demanding field.
As you earn your degree and progress in your career as a social worker, you’ll build more specialized knowledge targeted toward your day-to-day work:
Core frameworks of social work create the foundation to help you understand ecological systems, social justice, cultural humility, and other practices that define populations.
Active and reflective listening skills equip you to engage in meaningful conversation with someone to understand their thoughts and allow for effective problem-solving.
Interviewing and counseling techniques include a range of approaches used with clients to help them understand how they can make desired changes in their lives.
Global assessment of functioning (GAF) is a tool used to assess a client’s ability to function.
As a social worker, you can make a real difference in your community by addressing growing problems in mental health, aging, child abuse and neglect, substance abuse, chronic illness, homelessness, and food insecurity. Social work is regarded as one of the five core mental health professions, according to the National Institutes of Health.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual salary for social workers in the United States was $51,760 in 2020. Depending on where you live and other factors, you could earn from $33,020 to $85,820 annually [1].
The overall employment of social workers is set to grow at 12 percent, much faster than average between 2020 to 2030 [1]. The fields of health care, substance abuse, and mental health will see the most significant growth due to a large aging population and a trend toward more mental health treatment programs.
As you pursue a career in social work, you can choose whether to work in a clinical or nonclinical capacity.
As a nonclinical social worker, you can offer services such as job, career, and academic counseling or work on policies that affect welfare and social assistance. Counseling and entry-level administrative roles typically require a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) degree.
Your responsibilities as a clinical social worker require specific knowledge to handle many difficult situations, including substance abuse counseling and support, family abuse cases, and working with patients with post-traumatic stress disorders. To be a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), you'll need the following:
A Master of Social Work (MSW) degree (a Doctor of Social Work, or DSW, is required for leadership positions)
Two years of post-master degree supervised clinical experience
A license in the state you plan to practice
Read More: Your Guide to Social Work Degrees
If you are passionate about helping others, take the next step towards a career in social work with the Social Work: Practice, Policy and Research MasterTrack® Certificate from the University of Michigan (the top-rated school of social work in the United States). You can earn a university-issued credential in as little as six months. If you decide to enroll in the University of Michigan Master of Social Work (MSW) program, your coursework will count toward your degree.
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Social Workers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/community-and-social-service/social-workers.htm." Accessed March 22, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.