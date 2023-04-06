How to Become a Licensed Practical Nurse

Becoming a licensed practical nurse can be the start of a fulfilling career in nursing. These compassionate professionals complete a state-approved nursing program and pass the national exam for licensed nurses (NCLEX-PN). They work in various settings, including doctor's offices, schools, and nursing homes.
After weighing your options, you may find it helpful to understand the role of a licensed practice nurse and how it compares to other types of nursing. If you've already decided to become an LPN, it's time to explore the paths you can take to get the training you need to start your career.
A licensed practical nurse, or LPN, provides routine patient care like taking vital signs, dressing wounds, administering medication, monitoring a patient’s status, performing specific lab tests, and assisting in tasks like eating, drinking, and dressing. The primary goal of an LPN is patient comfort, so they will need to ensure a patient is comfortable and cared for, whatever their needs might be.
The scope of practice for an LPN is much narrower than a registered nurse. They may assist registered nurses or doctors or work independently outside the traditional health care setting in a patient’s home. LPNs may be called LVNs, or licensed vocational nurses, in Texas and California.
The daily tasks of an LPN will vary based on the needs of their patients and where they are working. On any given day, a licensed nurse may:
Assist in conducting procedures administered by a doctor or RN
Perform basic lab tests or assist in testing
Provide routine care for someone who is ill or healing from an injury or surgery
Monitor a patient's health
Report patient progress to doctor or RN
Follow health care plans as laid out by a doctor or RN
Provide personal hygiene care
Nurses work in various environments; you'll find different types and specialties, from nursing assistants to nurse practitioners and pediatrics to oncology. One way to group types of nurses is by education: diploma, degree, or advanced degree. Licensed practical nurses fall into the diploma and degree categories, depending on the nursing program they attended.
As an LPN, you may specialize in an area such as hospice, gerontology, or home health. LPNs also work in doctor's offices, schools, theme parks, mental health centers, and insurance companies. In some of these roles, you may work under the direct supervision of a registered nurse or doctor. Your specific role may be more of an assistant than primary care, primarily if you work in a hospital or doctor's office.
A medical assistant is a health care clerical position involving bookkeeping and administrative tasks like scheduling patient appointments, filing medical records, and working with insurance companies to manage and file medical claims. A medical assistant does not work one-on-one with a patient or provide patient care like an LPN.
You can become a medical assistant by completing a formal medical assistant program at a vocational or community college. You can get hired without experience or formal training and receive on-the-job training. The only way to become an LPN is by completing an LPN program, passing the NCLEX-PN, and getting a license to work as an LPN in your state.
The salaries for the two professions can be similar, but LPNs tend to earn more. The average median salary for a licensed practical nurse in the US is $48,070 annually [1]. The median salary for a medical assistant in the US is $37,190 a year [2].
The skills needed for a career as a licensed practical nurse include a healthy mix of human and technical skills. LPNs work closely with patients recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. Compassion and good communication skills are critical, as are basic nursing skills like dressing wounds and taking vital signs. Successful LPNs have a few skills in common:
Empathy: You may encounter people in pain or under a lot of stress. Empathy can help you better understand their situation to meet their physical and emotional needs.
Ability to work well as a team: You will likely work with other LPNs, RNs, and doctors. Having the ability to work well with others is beneficial in this profession.
Strong ethics: LPNs work with confidential data and records. You may also provide physical hygiene needs and basic care that will involve a sense of discretion and ethical standards.
Physical stamina: LPNs may work on their feet most of the day. As an LPN, you may need to move patients, help them dress, or perform other skills requiring physicality.
Attention to detail: An LPN may be required to monitor a patient and their progress. Attention to detail is important when monitoring patients and tracking their status.
Medical terminology: You need to know the basic medical language to communicate with doctors and nurses and understand a patient's care plan as provided by doctors.
You do not need a degree to become a licensed practical nurse. Educational requirements for LPNs include a one-year practical nursing program (also referred to as a diploma program) for licensed practical nurses and a passing score on the NCLEX-PN. The school will likely ask to see your high diploma or GED and expect you to pass the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) before you enroll in a practical nursing program.
You may pursue an optional specialization certification after you become an LPN. These certifications can help you expand your options of where you can work and what you can do as an LPN and even boost your income. A few specialization certifications available to current LPNs include:
Breastfeeding specialist
Wound care
IV therapy
Transplant coordinator
Urology
Gerontology
While you do not need a degree to be a licensed practical nurse, it is possible to become an LPN by earning your associate of science degree in nursing (ASN) instead of an LPN diploma. Each option has pros and cons, as outlined below.
To earn an LPN certification (also called a diploma, you complete a practical nursing program, usually offered at a vocational school. These programs typically take between one year and 16 months to complete. Coursework in these programs focuses on the basics of nursing, as the program intends to prepare you for the national exam, the NCLEX-PN. Some schools also offer bridge programs to help you become a registered nurse (RN) from an LPN.
Your other option is to earn an associate of science degree in nursing. You will still take the same national exam, but you can also take the NCLEX-RN to become an RN and an LPN at the end of your degree program. This is an appealing option if you want to eventually become an RN or further progress your career in the field of nursing. It takes longer (usually about two years) than a diploma program and may cost more, but you stand to earn more when you start working.
For LPNs, the job market looks promising over the next decade. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 6 percent growth for licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses for the next ten years, estimating an average of 58,800 job openings added annually through 2030 [3]. This is considered average job growth for this profession, with the growth due to an aging population, medical advances and technologies in health care, and growing rates of chronic conditions. The nursing job market offers a lot of mobility as you can add specializations or move into higher-paid positions by earning certifications or degrees.
You can earn an average of $48,070 annually, or $23.11 per hour, as a licensed practical or licensed vocational nurse in the US [1]. Of all LPNs working in the US, the top 10 percent earned $63,790 a year or more, and the lowest 10 percent earned $27,150 a year [4].
The top-paying states for LPNs include California, Alaska, and Washington. The top-paying industries for LPNs are government organizations, home health care, and nursing homes or residential care facilities [5].
Traditional practical nursing programs take one to two years, depending on whether you attend full-time or part-time. This breaks down to between 36 and 40 credits. Some schools may offer accelerated practical nursing programs that you can complete in as little as seven months. An associate of science degree in nursing (ADN) will take two years if you choose that pathway, but it’s not a common educational pathway for LPNs. Where do licensed practical nurses work?
Licensed practical nurses work in various health care settings, from hospitals to home care. A few typical work environments for licensed nurse jobs include nursing homes/ residential facilities, physicians’ offices, hospitals, rehab centers, and patients’ homes providing home health care services. A considerable number of LPNs work in nursing facilities and residential care homes.
To begin a career as a licensed practical nurse, you’ll need to earn your high school diploma or GED and be able to pass the Test of Essential Academic Skills (ATI TEAS). From there, you can research accredited practical nursing programs or nursing schools that fit your needs and long-term career goals.
When selecting a nursing program or nursing school, consider accreditation, programs offered, and program structure. Look for a program approved by your state’s board of nursing. Consider online options and part-time options. You may need an online program if you juggle other demands in life, and you may feel more focused when you attend class face-to-face.
Take note of the prerequisites for the nursing school or program you choose. Approved practical nursing programs may require you to pass the TEAS to be eligible for the nursing program.
You can earn your diploma by completing a practical nursing program, or you can earn your degree by completing an associate degree in nursing. If you want to get started as an LPN but want to expand your career in the field of nursing, consider a degree. Having the degree in hand may make it easier to become a registered nurse late. Pursuing the diploma option may help you start working sooner.
Once you’ve completed your practical nursing program or graduated, you’re ready to take the NCLEX-PN, the national licensure exam for practical nurses. To schedule your test, apply for authorization to test through your state board of nursing or the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.
Once you've met all educational and certification requirements, you are officially a licensed practical nurse. You can apply for employment at health care facilities or in-home care opportunities. When deciding where to look, keep in mind the type of facility where you want to work, the specialties you want to learn, and the education requirements of the prospective employer.
Though optional, gaining Professional Certificates in certain specializations in nursing can expand your realm of care and make you a more attractive candidate when it comes to finding a job as an LPN. For example, the National Association of Practical Nurse Education and Service (NAPNES) offers several certifications. Some of these include pharmacology, IV therapy, and long-term care.
If you’re ready to start your career as a licensed practical nurse, find a practical nurse program that fits your needs and long-term career goals. You can become an LPN in as little as seven months with accelerated programs, and you can get to work right away upon completing your program. While waiting for the program to start, build your knowledge of the medical field through courses like Clinical Terminology for International and U.S. Students from the University of Pittsburgh.
