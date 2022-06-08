What Does a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) Do?

Discover the role of a licensed vocational nurse, including details on completing licensed vocational nurse school to qualify, licensed vocational nurse jobs available, and licensed vocational nurse salary.
A licensed vocational nurse (LVN), also known as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), works in various settings offering bedside care to injured, sick, or disabled patients. A person in this position is responsible for a wide range of tasks, including taking vital signs, recording patient histories, drawing blood, preparing patients for treatment, dealing with ailments such as bedsores, redressing wounds, and monitoring catheters.
In this guide, you’ll learn about the duties and responsibilities of a licensed vocational nurse. Among the topics covered will be the skills and training needed, where an LVN works, how much they are typically paid, as well as how to get started as an LVN.
A licensed vocational nurse works in a hospital, nursing home, or other medical care facilities, usually under the direct supervision of a registered nurse (RN) or physician. Whatever the setting, duties, and responsibilities typically include:
Providing care for patients as the first point of contact
Taking and monitoring patient vital signs, including blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, and temperature
Providing comfort to patients through care, including keeping them warm, bathing, and dressing
Changing bandages, inserting catheters, and giving injections.
Preparing patients for treatment and surgery
Drawing blood
Discussing health care concerns and issues
Reporting vital signs and condition updates to doctors and registered nurses
Licensed vocational nurse essential skills start with basic nursing abilities. In addition to these, an LVN needs to demonstrate the following:
Excellent stamina and the ability to stand for long periods
Empathy for patients and their loved ones
The ability to work calmly under pressure
Communication skills, including conveying sensitive information
Time management to care for multiple patients and fulfill various duties
Knowledge of medical terminology
An understanding of confidentiality issues
Attention to detail
Ability to delegate tasks and oversee orderlies or assistants
Most licensed vocational nurse jobs take place in health care settings, such as hospitals, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, outpatient clinics, and offices of physicians. As an LVN, you might also work in a patient's home or a school. Most LVNs work full-time, although part-time options are available. Shifts include weekends and nights in most cases. Shifts can be longer than eight hours, and nurses can be on their feet for long periods.
The average licensed vocational nurse's salary is $51,556, according to Glassdoor [1], with salary showing to increase with experience. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has a slightly lower reported average in 2020 of $48,070, with highs of $63,790 for the top 10 percent of earners [2].
Licensed vocational nurse and licensed practical nurse are two titles used for the same role. The difference is that the term LVN is used in California and Texas, whereas LPN is used in all other states.
While vocational nurses and registered nurses often work together, they are different professions. Generally, registered nurses, who have received a higher level of educational training having earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing, oversee vocational nurses.
In the workplace, an RN has more responsibility than an LVN and can dispense medication, advise patients on treatment, and perform diagnostic tests, which are outside the responsibilities of a licensed practical nurse. An RN also typically supervises a licensed practical nurse.
As a result of their increased responsibilities, registered nurses are typically paid more than vocational nurses, with salaries averaging $84,068 according to Glassdoor [3], or $77,600, according to the BLS [4].
There is a clear path to becoming a licensed vocational nurse, with training, certification, and examination for a license all essential parts of the process. To become a licensed vocational nurse, you will need to undertake nursing training that can last between one and two years, depending on whether you will achieve a certificate, diploma, or associate degree, before applying for a license.
To become a licensed vocational nurse, you must have a high school diploma or have passed the GED exam before undertaking any formal training.
Next, complete a nursing program approved by the state you want to work in. You can do this in a hospital setting, but most commonly, you would enroll in a community college, vocational school, tech school, or online program. An LVN training program generally leads to a certificate or diploma upon completion. To find an accredited program near you, search online for approved LVN or LPN training programs in your state.
Licensed vocational nurse school programs combine practice and theory, covering aspects of biology, nursing, pharmacology, nutrition, anatomy, first aid, and hands-on training with actual patients. The training typically takes a year but can take up to two years, depending on the program you opt for. Depending on your state's requirements, you might complete an associate degree in the nursing field instead of enrolling in an LVN training program. Associate degrees typically take two years to complete.
Once you have completed state-approved training, you must take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), required by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, to be eligible to work as a vocational nurse. This computer-based exam tests your knowledge and competencies related to the job.
In addition to the essential training programs and licensure, there are further options for extra certifications and training to maximize your chances of securing a job as a vocational nurse.
Pursue certification through professional associations in certain nursing specialties, such as intravenous therapy, urology, oncology, nephrology, pediatrics, wound care, or something very niche, such as becoming a breastfeeding specialist. Some employers may require specific extra certifications as essential, so having one or more is often an advantage. They can also help you progress to supervisor roles. Likewise, training programs are also available if you would like to transition from an LVN to becoming a registered nurse.
The job outlook for a licensed vocational nurse is considered average, with growth projected at 9 percent between 2020 and 2030 [5].The overall need for health care is expected to grow, and more and more of the population live longer. With the prevalence of chronic conditions, so too will the need for vocational nurses.
As jobs are available in hospitals, social care facilities, private clinics, and care homes, to name a few, LVNs are employed by government and private entities, meaning there are plenty of options to explore.
Read more: What Does a Certified Nursing Assistant Do? Your Guide
To begin a career as an LVN, earn your high school diploma, complete a state-approved training program, obtain your license, and consider additional certification or training. If you’re not sure this is the right career path for you, discover more of what it is like to be an LVN by enrolling in a nursing-related course. Consider taking a course in vital signs offered by the University of Pennsylvania, or an anatomy specialization through the University of Michigan on Coursera to build a foundation with the basics of what your work as a vocational nurse will involve.
course
The vital signs – heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, respiration rate, and pain – communicate important information about the physiological ...
4.8
(5,172 ratings)
292,241 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Dolor Assessment, Metabolic Pathways, Vital Signs, Pain Management
specialization
Learn the Foundations of Human Anatomy. Understand the major organ systems, their functions and relationships within the body.
4.8
(2,370 ratings)
51,338 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
1. Glassdoor. “Licensed Vocational Nurse Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-licensed-vocational-nurse-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,28.htm.” Accessed May 14, 2022.
2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/licensed-practical-and-licensed-vocational-nurses.htm#tab-5.” Accessed May 14, 2022.
3. Glassdoor. “Registered Nurse Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-registered-nurse-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,19.htm.” Accessed May 14, 2022.
4. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Registered Nurses, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/registered-nurses.htm.” Accessed May 14, 2022.
5. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/licensed-practical-and-licensed-vocational-nurses.htm#tab-6.” Accessed April 11, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.