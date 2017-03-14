About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

15%

started a new career after completing these courses

21%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Dolor Assessment
  • Metabolic Pathways
  • Vital Signs
  • Pain Management

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Pulse/Heart Rate

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 104 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Blood Pressure

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 65 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Metabolism

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: Temperature

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

