Practice Professor
Connie Scanga is a Practice Professor of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. She received her Ph.D. in Exercise Physiology from Temple University in 1994. She has taught Anatomy & Physiology for over 20 years, first at the Community College of Philadelphia, and later at Eastern University and Temple University. After spending 3 years as a Research Fellow at the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in Wellington, New Zealand, Dr. Scanga returned to teaching at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing in 2000. Since 2011 she has co-taught an innovative course called Integrated Anatomy, Physiology & Physical Assessment, which is a foundational course for undergraduate nursing majors. She has won multiple teaching awards, including the School of Nursing’s Dean’s Award for Undergraduate Teaching in 2006 and the University of Pennsylvania Provost’s Award for Teaching Excellence by Non-Standing Faculty in 2009. In her free time, she loves to travel, work in her garden, rock climb, and participate in conversational Spanish classes.