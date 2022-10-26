ANCC vs. AANP: The Differences Explained

Nurse practitioners looking to work professionally or improve their job prospects should be aware of certification. Learn more about two of the most popular nurse practitioner certification providers and what they offer.
Nurse practitioners (NP) treat and diagnose patient ailments, order diagnostic exams, and (in some states) prescribe medication. As a result, NPs undergo years of medical training to do much of the same work as physicians.
Aspiring NPs often wonder which certification will best prepare them for their professional future and keep them competitive in the job market. The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board (AANPCB) are two of the most popular organizations providing NP certifications.
In this article, you’ll learn more about the certifications provided by each of these organizations and find out which one is best for you.
The ANCC and the AANPCB are two of the most recognized organizations providing NP certifications in the United States.
While not every state requires NPs to be certified, even NPs practicing in states without certification requirements should consider obtaining one to remain competitive in the job market. According to research by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, for instance, individuals with certification earned $298 more than those without either a license or certification [1].
Here’s what you need to know about the ANCC and AANPCB before deciding on the one for you.
The ANCC is a credentialing board that was created in 1991 as a subsidiary of the American Nursing Association (ANA), which had provided certification services for several decades. Today, the ANCC offers four different certifPsychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Certification (PMHNP-BC)ications for nurse practitioners specializing in different subjects. They are:
Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Certification (AGACNP-BC)
Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Certification (AGPCNP-BC)
Family Nurse Practitioner Certification (FNP-BC)
Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Certification (PMHNP-BC)
While the specifics for each of these specializations vary from one to the other, according to the ANCC certification home page, they all follow the same test format, cost the same, and take the same amount of time to complete. At a glance, they are:
|Format
|175 questions (150 scored plus 25 pretest questions that are not scored)
|Time
|3.5 hours
|Cost
|Non-member: $395 ANA member: $295 AANP member: $340 AANP student member: $290
The American Association of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board (AANPCB) was founded in 1993 by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). Today, the AANPCB provides three specialized nursing certifications for aspiring NPs. They are:
Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP)
Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Certification (A-GNP)
Emergency Nurse Practitioner Certification (ENP)
While the specifics of each exam vary from certification to certification, according to the AANPCB certification page, they all follow the same format, take the same time to complete, and cost the same. These include:
|Format
|150 questions (135 scored)
|Time
|3 hours
|Cost
|Non-member: $315 AANP & AAENP members: $240
Both organizations offer credentials that are well-recognized by employers, so the right certification for you likely depends on your own personal career goals and resources. Here’s what you should consider when choosing an NP certification:
The first step to picking the right nurse practitioner program for you is to identify the specialization that you’re pursuing and match it with the appropriate certification. As noted earlier, the ANCC provides four certification specializations: Adult-Gerontology Acute Care NP, Adult-Gerontology Primary Care NP, Family NP, and Psychiatric-Mental Health NP.
The AANPCB meanwhile, offers three certifications for NPs: Family NP, Adult-Gerontology Primary Care NP, and Emergency NP.
The only two specializations overlapping between the two organizations are Family-NP and Adult-Gerontology Primary Care NP, so in some cases, your decision will be guided by what each organization provides.
If you’re pursuing a certification as a Family NP or Adult Gerontology NP, then you should consider the exam that best matches your style and skill set. For example, you might consider that the ANCC exams cover more questions than AANPCB exams but also provides half an hour of time to complete the test. Depending on your test-taking habits, you might prefer a test that has fewer questions and less time or one that has more questions and more time.
You might also consider diving into the specifics of each test and comparing the subjects covered. If one has more questions about an area in which you feel strong, then you might consider that test over another.
Price is an important factor to anyone considering a certification exam. The prices for each exam vary considerably depending on whether you are a member of a particular professional association, so make sure to compare the price you might pay for each certification and whether it sways you toward one test or another.
