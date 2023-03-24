10 High-Paying Nursing Jobs in 2023

Becoming a registered nurse can be a rewarding and high-paying job. According to Glassdoor, the average annual pay for registered nurses in America is $93,221 [1]. To become a registered nurse, you'll typically need an associate or bachelor's degree in nursing, pass the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) exam, and become licensed in the state where you work.
However, if you want to advance your nursing career and earn an even larger salary, you can usually do so with some extra training, education, and experience. Nurses have several opportunities to move on to more advanced positions, which can not only make your job even more fulfilling but can often lead to better earnings. Take a look at some of the highest-paying nursing jobs of 2023.
Once you become a registered nurse, you may find that you have several opportunities to take on diverse roles in the health care system. You can choose a specialty like cardiology or psychiatry. Perhaps you'd like to become a nurse practitioner, which means taking on many of the responsibilities of a physician. You might also take on management or educational roles. Whatever your interests, you may find a field that appeals to you within this list of the high-paying nursing jobs.
Average annual salary (Glassdoor): $105,791 [2]
If pregnancy, childbirth, and women's health interest you, you might consider becoming a certified nurse midwife. Your job duties would involve monitoring a baby's and mother's health throughout pregnancy, assisting with childbirth, and providing postpartum care. You can also provide primary and secondary health care for females from adolescence through menopause.
To become a certified nurse midwife, you'll need to become a registered nurse and further your education by completing a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree (DNP). Upon completion of the program, you'll need to pass the American Midwifery Certification Board (AMCB) exam and meet any state requirements in the area where you want to practice.
Average annual salary (Glassdoor): $223,321 [3]
Certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) work in hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, dentist offices, and anywhere else surgery or painful medical procedures are performed, including childbirth. In this role, you would help administer anesthesia, nerve blockers, and other types of pain prevention so that patients remain comfortable during their procedures. Because administering anesthesia is complicated and must be exact, CRNAs are some of the highest-paid nurses in the United States.
It also takes several years of experience and education to become a CRNA. Before you can study to become a CRNA, you'll need about three years of experience working as a registered nurse in an ICU, surgical unit, or emergency room. Next, you'll need to earn either a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) or a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice (DNAP) degree. Upon completion, you'll need to pass the National Certification Examination offered by the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA). You'll also need to continue to be licensed in the state where you plan to practice.
Read more: Your Guide to Nursing Degrees and Certifications
Average annual salary (Glassdoor): $99,209 [4]
Intensive care unit (ICU) nurses work with patients in hospitals, but their patients are more critically ill than those in other parts of the facility. If you choose to become an ICU nurse, your patients will need IVs, medications, and other basic needs, but they typically have more needs at once and need closer monitoring than a typical hospital patient. You might have patients who have had strokes, are recovering from major surgery, have been in major accidents, or are suffering from life-threatening infections. They typically require more frequent attention and care. You'll also probably spend a great deal of time working with the loved ones of these patients, particularly in grim situations or when patients are unable to communicate themselves.
To become an ICU nurse, you'll need to work as a registered nurse for at least two years. During that time, it's preferred that you work in an intensive care unit or with patients who are critically ill. Once you have some experience, you will seek certification to become an official ICU nurse. The most common certification option is the Certification for Adult Critical Care Nurses (CCRN), awarded by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACCN), which also provides population-specific critical care certifications, such as adult, pediatric, neonatal, cardiac, and teleCU.
Average annual salary (Glassdoor): $130,972 [5]
General nurse practitioners (NP) are clinicians who share some of the same responsibilities as physicians. They can perform exams, diagnose health problems, provide education, order labs and tests, and prescribe medication. As a generalist, you'll typically provide primary care, though many nurse practitioners go on to choose specialties. Depending on the state where you practice, you'll likely have to practice under a physician and consult with them on certain cases.
Nurse practitioners start as registered nurses and further their education by participating in either a master’s or doctoral nursing program. Once you complete either your Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), you'll choose whether you want to be a generalist or work in a specialty area, like pediatrics or gerontology. Next, you'll need to pass a national nurse practitioner certification board exam offered by either the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) or the American Nurses Association (ANA) and become a licensed NP in your state.
specialization
Patient-Centered, Relationship-Based Nursing Care. By the end of this specialization, you will be able to practice a patient-centered, relationship-based approach to nursing that utilizes a variety of integrative healing modalities.
4.8
(124 ratings)
1,297 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
integrative healthcare, wellbeing, patient-centered care, improved symptom management, evidence-based practice, symptom management, healthcare, Stress Management, Pain Management, whole-person care, Mindfulness, integrative medicine
Average annual salary (Glassdoor): $120,852 [6]
Many nurse practitioners go on to choose specialties. For example, a psychiatric nurse works with patients in the mental health field. In this role, you'll assess patients, take their medical histories, order tests, diagnose certain conditions, devise treatment plans, and prescribe medication. You might treat mental health issues like eating disorders, anxiety, depression, PTSD, bipolar, dementia, and substance abuse. Psychiatric nurse practitioners work in clinics, mental health institutions, schools, or drug rehabs.
Like a general NP, you'll need to complete either your Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), preferably in an accredited Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) program. Next, you'll want to pass a national nurse practitioner certification board exam and become licensed in your state to work as a nurse practitioner. The next step is to become certified as a psychiatric nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (Across the Lifespan) Certification (PMHNP-BC). You'll typically need to work a specific number of hours as a registered nurse to qualify for the exam.
Average annual salary (Glassdoor): $138,691 [7]
Another one of the highest-paying nursing jobs is a nurse practitioner specializing in cardiology. Typically, you’ll work with a cardiologist, but you'll be able to diagnose and treat patients with heart disease and other issues impacting their cardiovascular systems. You'll perform exams, develop treatment plans, and educate patients on how they can improve their heart health. You may even be part of a team that cares for a patient before, during, and after heart surgery.
Registered nurses who wish to become cardiac nurse practitioners can gain experience working with cardiology patients. You can do this before or while you're earning your Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP). You'll find that many of these programs include advanced cardiology classes. Once you've completed the program, you'll take a national nurse practitioner certification board exam to become a certified nurse practitioner and become licensed in your state. Many nurse practitioners work as generalists before choosing the cardiology specialty. Once you decide to enter cardiology, you can become a board-certified cardiac nurse practitioner (CVNP-BC) through the American Board of Cardiovascular Medicine.
Average annual salary (Glassdoor): $100,951 [8]
Nurse administrators oversee the nursing staff in a medical facility. At the beginning of your career as a nurse administrator, you won't typically work with patients. You might hire and train nurses, maintain budgets, make purchases for the facility, create schedules, develop policies and procedures, handle disciplinary action, hold staff meetings, and perform evaluations. Essentially, your job is to ensure nurses have what they need to help their patients.
Nurse administrators typically have experience as registered nurses before pursuing their master's degrees, such as a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or a Master of Public Health (MPH). You could participate in a dual program that allows them to earn one of those degrees and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). You might also pursue a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DPN). Certification is not required for this role, though gaining certifications like the Certified Nurse Manager and Leader (CNML) or Nurse Executive Certification (NE-BC) can make you more appealing to employers.
course
Ensuring patient safety and healthcare quality is critical and should be a key focus of everyone in healthcare practice. This course provides healthcare ...
4.7
(1,133 ratings)
43,140 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Average annual salary (Glassdoor): $112,031 [9]
Working as an emergency room (ER) nurse may be one of the most stressful and fast-paced jobs on the list. As an ER nurse, you'll spend a lot of your time in the emergency department of a hospital, working with a large variety of patients. One minute, you may be giving CPR to an unresponsive patient, and the next, tending to a person with a broken arm. You'll need to be able to think fast as you assess patients, stabilize them, and provide any emergency life-saving procedures they may need upon entering the hospital, like intubation, stitches, or IVs.
Emergency room nurses must be registered nurses and have at least two years of experience working in the ER or working with trauma patients in another area. Once you're qualified, you can choose a national certification, such as the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) credential.
Average annual salary (Glassdoor): $107,937 [10]
Oncology nurses work directly with patients who have cancer and those at risk for cancer or who are in remission. Depending on where you work, you might take a patient's health history, monitor their well-being, administer medications and cancer treatments, educate patients and their loved ones about their disease, and help patients manage symptoms caused by cancer or treatment. In some cases, you may be a shoulder to lean on. Working in oncology can be a challenging and emotionally demanding field, particularly when caring for patients who may face the difficult reality of cancer and their uncertain futures.
Oncology nurses are registered nurses with extra certifications. Before becoming certified, you'll need experience working directly with cancer patients. Once you have the required amount of experience, you can take an optional exam, such as the Oncology Certified Nurse (OCN) exam, to become certified. While you are not required to get an advanced degree, many nurses in this field choose to continue their education.
Average annual salary (Glassdoor): $111,492 [11]
If education is something that interests you, you may consider becoming a clinical nurse educator (CNE). CNEs teach and assess student nurses in the classroom and clinical settings to ensure they have the skills and knowledge needed to become successful nurses. You'll implement tests and evaluate students, do research to improve nursing education, implement new learning strategies, and track students' progress as they advance through their nursing courses. You must be organized and highly knowledgeable about the field of nursing.
To become a clinical nurse educator, you'll need to earn your Master of Science in Nursing (MSN). Some MSN programs may offer a specialty in education, and others require a certification, such as the Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) certification offered by the National League of Nurses.
When you're thinking about advancing your career in nursing, education is the key to success. Consider adding to your education by taking online courses offered by trusted educational institutions worldwide on Coursera, such as the Integrative Nursing Specialization from the University of Minnesota or the Caring for Others Specialization from the University of Colorado, Boulder.
Join the Coursera Plus community and get unlimited access to over 7,000 courses, hands-on projects, and Professional Certificates on Coursera, taught by top instructors from leading universities and companies.
Glassdoor. "Registered Nurse Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-registered-nurse-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,19.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Midwife Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-midwife-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,10.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-nurse-anesthetist-certified-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,20_KE21,30.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Intensive Care Nurse Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-intensive-care-nurse-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,23.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. "General Nurse Practitioner Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-general-nurse-practitioner-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,29.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/psychiatric-nurse-practitioner-salary-SRCH_IM52_KO0,30.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Cardiac Nurse Practitioner Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-cardiac-nurse-practitioner-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,29.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Nurse Administrator Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-nurse-administrator-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,22.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Emergency Room Nurse Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-emergency-room-nurse-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,23.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Oncology Nurse Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-oncology-nurse-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,17.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Clinical Nurse Educator Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-clinical-nurse-educator-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,26.htm?clickSource=searchBtn." Accessed March 14, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.