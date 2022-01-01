About this Specialization

Caring for Others examines how society cares for its at-risk members and the experiences of its caregivers. This specialization addresses questions such as: How much suffering is in the world today? Does digital media sensitize/desensitize us to the anguish of distant others? What are the different types of paid care work? How do care workers manage their emotions? And much more. This specialization is relevant to individuals interested in becoming a helping professional as well as anyone hoping to improve and better understand the human condition. This specialization may be completed for nursing continuing professional development contact hours. The University of Colorado College of Nursing is approved as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the Colorado Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. This offering for a maximum of 37.5 contact hours is provided by the University of Colorado College of Nursing Office of Continuing Education. Each course provides 12.5 contact hours. If you are an educator, you are eligible to receive 2 teacher education university credits from the University of Colorado Boulder. A portion of the proceeds from this specialization will be used to create paid internships for CU Boulder students pursuing careers in the helping professions.
Suffering and the Human Condition

Thinking About Care

The Challenges of Modern Caregiving

University of Colorado Boulder

