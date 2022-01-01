- well-being
Caring for Others Specialization
Understand Care & the Human Condition. Master strategies to understand care and the human condition in your personal and/or professional lives.
What you will learn
Develop language to describe the experience of being a care worker, the recipient of care, and/or certain concepts to talk about care
Identify caring professions, describe the motivations for entering caring professions, and identify pathways into caring professions.
Understand the individual experience of suffering and care in a larger social context
Develop a deeper appreciation of the centrality of care in human society
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete 3 short reflection papers throughout this specialization that are tailored to their own interests and/or professional goals. Learners are invited to explore several controversies within care work and the helping professions, including how digital media may desensitize suffering, issues surrounding humanitarian aid, re-humanizing care work, and other topics.
No previous background knowledge is required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Suffering and the Human Condition
Suffering is an inevitable yet poorly understood feature of human existence. This course examines how societies respond to the puzzling reality of human anguish. Among the questions it addresses are the following: What is suffering? Which types of human affliction are unique to the modern world? Have the meaning and portrayal of suffering changed over time? Do digital media sensitize or desensitize us to the anguish of distant others? In addition to introducing students to academic literature and debates on these topics, Suffering and the Human Condition will give them the opportunity to learn a method for studying human affliction that identifies the actors that perpetuate it.
Thinking About Care
Although all humans require care to develop and thrive, it is rarely the focus of academic studies. This course enriches learner’s understanding of this critical yet underappreciated facet of their lives by addressing such questions as: What is care? Who has traditionally provided it? How valued is care work? Does money take the care out of care work? In addition to advancing learner’s knowledge of the place of care in modern society and controversies surrounding it, Thinking About Care will give learners the opportunity to learn a strategy that surveys existing approaches to care.
The Challenges of Modern Caregiving
Care workers are occasionally lauded as “heroes” of society, but the special challenges they face are not fully understood. This course examines how the organization of care has changed in modern times and the dilemmas those developments pose to helping professionals. Among the questions it engages are: How does the meaning of care change when it is performed outside the family? Do bureaucratic systems discourage individuals from taking responsibility for others’ suffering? How do care professionals manage their emotions and those of their clients? Can and should care work be rehumanized? In addition to helping learners develop informed responses to these pressing issues, The Challenges of Modern Caregiving will give students the chance to learn a method that identifies gaps in existing care systems.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
