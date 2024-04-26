Health Informatics

Health informatics bridges the gap between healthcare and technology. Learn more about the skills you need to work in this exciting industry area.

[Featured image] Man at desk reviewing data on computers
Health Care Analytics: Definition, Impact, and More

Health care analytics uses data analysis to improve health care administration and patient care.

July 31, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: A female, with red hair, wearing glasses, a white jacket and a blue and white top is sitting at her desk in front of her computer, performing her duties as a Health Care Data Analyst.
Health Care Data Analyst: Career Guide and How to Become One

Data analytics and health care are industries in high demand, so it’s no surprise that combining the two can lead to a fulfilling and well-paid career. Here’s what you need to know to become a health care data analyst.

September 21, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] 2 health informatics workers examine data on a machine
Health Informatics Salary: 2024 Guide

Health informatics professionals have the potential to make a higher than average salary. Learn more about the jobs – and salaries – that comprise this impactful interdisciplinary field. 

June 23, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A health care business intelligence analyst works on her laptop from home, analyzing data for actionable insights.

What Is Health Care Business Intelligence?

Learn how health care business intelligence can help your hospital or health care organization run more efficiently and provide better quality patient care, as well as options for a career in this field.

April 10, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A woman holding coffee and monitoring cybersecurity in health care environment.

Cybersecurity in Health Care: Risks and Jobs That Address Them

Discover the role of cybersecurity within the health care industry, including jobs that help tackle evolving cyber threats.

March 22, 2024

Article

[Featured image] An IT support specialist in a health care facility works on connecting a tablet with a computer system.

Health Information Technology Salary: 2024 Guide

Learn how much you can earn from a variety of health information technology jobs.

July 12, 2023

Article

Learn more about health informatics

[Fetured imge] Two health information managers stand in a white room, looking at patient data on a laptop computer while standing in front of two desktop computers

Guide to Health Information Management: Jobs, Skills, Salaries

Health information management professionals manage and protect critical health care data. Learn more about health information management jobs and how to get one.

April 21, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Optometrist, wearing a white jacket and brown pants, sitting in the exam room, using health informatics skills.

What Skills Can You Get From a Health Informatics Course?

Health informatics is where health care and IT meet, but how do you know if it's the right field for you? Find out what skills can you get from a health informatics course.

March 28, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Advance Practice Registered Nurse, consulting with a patient.

10 High Paying Medical Jobs

Explore some of the highest-paying medical jobs in the US and what you need to do to qualify for a career in the health care field.

March 20, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Health Informatics specialist analyzing patients' data.

AI in Health Care: Applications, Benefits, and Examples

AI is changing how health care professionals provide care and how patients receive it. Learn more about what AI means for the field today – and in the coming years.

November 14, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] Two health care data analytics review informatics on a tablet.

Public Health Informatics: The Intersection of Data and Health

Data and information systems can play a big role in advancing public health around the globe. Learn more about public health informatics and how to get started in this field.

November 7, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A male, wearing a blue shirt and a female, wearing a green uniform, are discussing records and charts in a room with computers and big data information.

Big Data in Health Care: What It Is, Benefits, and Jobs

Big data has had a big impact on how health care is provided and recieved. Learn more about how data is transforming the field and why it matters.

September 21, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A nursing informatics specialist in maroon scrubs accesses a patient database at a standing workstation in a hospital.

Nursing Informatics: What It Is and How to Get Started

Nursing informatics is a fast-growing field that blends patient care and technology. Find out more about the role, salary, educational requirements, and more.

September 16, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A female, wearing a blue uniform and a stethoscope around her neck, stands in a medical office examination room.

32 Jobs in the Medical Field: An Industry Guide

Discover various medical jobs, educational qualifications for jobs in the medical field, salaries, and how to get started in your medical career.

September 12, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: Two data scientists, one female, with long black hair, wearing a green top, and one male, wearing a blue shirt, are conferring with each other, in a room with a white desk, computer monitors and other machines.

What Is Machine Learning in Health Care?

Learn more about machine learning in healthcare. Find out how artificial intelligence can improve health care and what exciting careers are available in this field.

September 9, 2022

Article

Health informatics spans many skills and careers. From health data analysis to electronic health record management to the implementation of cutting-edge health IT solutions, there are many intersections of health and technology included in this area. On Coursera, you'll encounter a wealth of expertly curated resources, whether you're stepping into the realm of health informatics or poised to elevate your existing career. Explore diverse health informatics topics, including:

