- Pharmacy Healthcare Organization Operations
- Public Health and Wellness Healthcare Organization Operations
- Medical Healthcare Organization Operations
- Healthcare Administration
- Dental Healthcare Organization Operations
Healthcare Organization Operations Specialization
Healthcare Foundations for Administrative Careers. This specialization introduces concepts for healthcare organization administration and operations.
Applied Learning Project
The capstone project for each course requires learners to critically synthesize the material from the course to create a healthcare organization and communicate/present aspects of that organization’s operations to their learner colleagues. Each project is presented to learner colleagues via the peer-review feature and each learner evaluates the project of two learner colleagues. The peer-review feature is chosen because each project is presented from the perspective of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of that organization. One skill required of all CEOs is the ability to present their thinking and conclusions to others and expect evaluation and feedback. Another skill required of all CEOs is the ability to critically evaluate the presentation, thinking, and conclusions of others. The format of the communication/presentation is different for each course and reflects communication/presentation strategies of importance to CEOs of healthcare organizations.
Interest in the content is all that is needed; those working in the healthcare industry may find the content more interesting.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Healthcare Organizations and the Health System
Have you ever been in a healthcare waiting room and thought about how the organization could be more efficient? For example, have you found yourself thinking about how to reduce the amount of time spent waiting? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking about how to improve the organization? If you have, this course is for you. Course content includes an overview of healthcare organizations, their administration and management, and their governance.
Health Care Delivery in Healthcare Organizations
Have you ever needed health care and thought that there must be better ways to get or deliver health care? For example, have you found yourself thinking that there should be a way to get a diagnostic test or treatment at home? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking that there must be better ways to deliver health care? If you have, this course is for you. Course content includes an overview of health care delivery including healthcare consumerism, the patient's perspective, health care delivery for sickness and treatment, as well as health care delivery for health and wellness. The course provides links to external sites to connect you to the larger "real world" of healthcare organizations and health care delivery. The links also serve as resources you can take with you after you complete the course experience. And because everyone loves a road trip/field trip, there are also "virtual field trips" to the often hidden places of interest on the web. The course format is readings, videos, quizzes, and a brief electronic PowerPoint presentation project (PowerPoint only - no oral presentation). The PowerPoint project requires you to synthesize course material to design a patient-centered health care delivery system the way you would have things run in the best of all worlds. The electronic PowerPoint presentation file is an artifact of the course which you can circulate to colleagues or use for a talk or presentation event.
Business Process Management in Healthcare Organizations
Have you ever needed to resolve a billing or other issue with a healthcare organization and thought that there must be a better, more efficient, and more customer-friendly way to operate such a business process? For example, have you thought that there should be an easier way to read your bill or pay your bill? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking that there must be better ways for the business processes to function? If you have, this course is for you.
Quality Improvement in Healthcare Organizations
Have you ever though that healthcare quality could be improved - either where you get health care treatment or where you delivery health care? Have you ever thought that there should be a way for you to determine the relative quality of your choices? Have you found yourself thinking that there should be a way for you to provide your view and input on the quality of healthcare organization? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking that there must be better ways to continuously and systematically improve the quality of your healthcare organization? If you have, this course is for you.
