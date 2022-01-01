With Guided Projects, you can learn a job-relevant skill in under two hours. Guided Projects offer an interactive experience that includes step-by-step instructions from a subject matter expert. Everything you need to complete a Guided Project is available right in your browser. No software or prior experience is required to get started.
When you start a Guided Project, you’ll read an overview of the project structure, get introduced to your instructor, and see your learning objectives. You’ll then be prompted to open a tool called Rhyme to work on the project. Rhyme is a hands-on learning platform that provides a unique, side-by-side learning interface where you complete each step in a virtual workspace as you watch video instructions from your instructor on the other side of the screen. Your virtual workspace is a pre-configured cloud desktop, so all the software and data you need is available directly in your internet browser—you won’t need to install or download anything to start the project.
With Guided Projects, you can learn a wide range of valuable, job-relevant skills. Projects cover everything from building basic business skills, machine learning for beginners, and software engineering, to learning techniques for transformational algorithms like neural networks and Markowitz models. Whatever your area of interest, Guided Projects offer focused and efficient ways to master in-demand skills. Here are collecions of curated Guided Projects for you to get started: