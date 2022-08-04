SQL for Beginners: Querying Data
Use SELECT Statements to select columns of datasets
Apply conditions to a SQL query using the WHERE clause
Group a dataset by one or more columns.with the GROUP BY clause
This Guided Project, SQL for Beginners: Querying Data, is for beginner or aspiring data analysts who want to use SQL to extract data from databases. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use basic SQL clauses such as SELECT, GROUP BY and WHERE to query data from a database.. To achieve this, we will work through a SQL server database to perform basic queries with SQL. This project is unique because it is a hands-on approach to learning how to use basic SQL functions to extract and query data from a database. In order to be successful in this project, you will need complete a series of practice activities and a quiz.
SQL Server
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use SELECT Statements to select columns
Use the WHERE clause to apply conditions
Apply GROUP BY to group data by columns
Practice quiz
Project Capstone
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
