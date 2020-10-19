Tableau Public for Project Management and Beyond

In this Guided Project, you will:

Learn the basics of Tableau Public

Build visualizations

Create and share a dashboard

2 hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

Now more than ever, people need access to data to gain insights and make quick business decisions. Some of the world's top organizations choose Tableau to help teams organize, visualize, and analyze data to drive better results while saving time and reducing costs. Adding Tableau Public to your skillset will put you ahead of the curve in the current job market, aid in professional growth, and yield better business results. 'Tableau Public for project management and beyond' guided project is for anyone who wants to quickly get hands-on experience with the public version of Tableau business intelligence software. If you are preparing for Project Management certification, completing this project will be complementary to your knowledge. By the end of the project, you will have a foundational knowledge of Tableau Public and will learn how to build and analyze charts, create dashboards, and share your data insights online. There are no prerequisites to take this guided project.

Skills you will develop

  • Project Management

  • Tableau Software

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction: What is Tableau?

  2. Task 1: Import and clean up data with Data Interpreter

  3. Task 2: Build a Gantt Chart

  4. Task 3: Build a Resource Assignment Matrix (RAM)

  5. Task 4: Build a Pie Chart

  6. Task 5: Build a Stacked Bar Chart

  7. Task 6: Create and share a Dashboard

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

