Tableau Public for Project Management and Beyond
Learn the basics of Tableau Public
Build visualizations
Create and share a dashboard
Now more than ever, people need access to data to gain insights and make quick business decisions. Some of the world's top organizations choose Tableau to help teams organize, visualize, and analyze data to drive better results while saving time and reducing costs. Adding Tableau Public to your skillset will put you ahead of the curve in the current job market, aid in professional growth, and yield better business results. 'Tableau Public for project management and beyond' guided project is for anyone who wants to quickly get hands-on experience with the public version of Tableau business intelligence software. If you are preparing for Project Management certification, completing this project will be complementary to your knowledge. By the end of the project, you will have a foundational knowledge of Tableau Public and will learn how to build and analyze charts, create dashboards, and share your data insights online. There are no prerequisites to take this guided project.
Project Management
Tableau Software
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction: What is Tableau?
Task 1: Import and clean up data with Data Interpreter
Task 2: Build a Gantt Chart
Task 3: Build a Resource Assignment Matrix (RAM)
Task 4: Build a Pie Chart
Task 5: Build a Stacked Bar Chart
Task 6: Create and share a Dashboard
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by RSMay 11, 2021
Course is perfectly fine but navigation and preparation for hands on experience need little more guidance and so that one can get 100% out of it.
by SRSep 16, 2021
A short course, with a comprehensive background into the Tableau Public software so that anyone can build upon it.
by DTJan 4, 2022
Wonderful content and Great explanation. Really very helpful.
by SGOct 19, 2020
Tableau Public for Project Management and Beyond is a very good guided project on Project Management .
