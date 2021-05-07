SR
Sep 16, 2021
A short course, with a comprehensive background into the Tableau Public software so that anyone can build upon it.
DT
Jan 4, 2022
Wonderful content and Great explanation. Really very helpful.
By Ayman G•
May 7, 2021
I was not able to finish the project due to invalid password.
By Ashish P•
Jan 6, 2021
3 starts for the program: Rhyme kept resizing and closing my workspace window, even though I was active in the window. This happened 50 times in an hour, and I had to resize my workspace and rewind the instruction video 50 times and rewatch to catch up.
4 stars for the instructor: She needs to slow the course down slightly and explain what each feature does and what the before and after is so people understand why it is being added and the effect it has. Sometimes it seems that adding things does nothing, so it would help to see what effect adding items does to the Tableau project.
By Yanhong L•
Nov 26, 2020
The teacher speaks very. From this course, you can not only learn how to use Tableau but also have a preliminary understanding of the project manager's work. It can be said that you can learn 2 skills with 1 lecture. By the way, I like the website teacher recommended. It's well worth taking.
By Joshua C•
Feb 16, 2021
This is a great intro guided project to Tableau Public! You'll definitely learn a lot as I just have! One suggestion to the instructor: adjust your microphone volume, as it is too low to hear you clearly. I've had to rely on the closed captioning to follow along to your instructions.
By Rebecca A•
Oct 10, 2020
It was my first time to learn online project for tableau... I was actually wowed with the hands-on... I can easily follow and understand the lesson by following her instruction. Thank You Coursera for making this a very interactive learning to all of us.
By Sinali R•
Sep 16, 2021
A short course, with a comprehensive background into the Tableau Public software so that anyone can build upon it.
By Dr. V B T•
Jan 5, 2022
Wonderful content and Great explanation. Really very helpful.
By Mateo S•
Mar 12, 2021
Great instructor. Great tasks. Very usefull course.
By Jeyson F•
Aug 17, 2021
Es muy buen curso, falta practicas
By Ma. T M L•
Feb 16, 2021
i learned where to get gantt chart
By FAUZAN S @ S B S•
Dec 17, 2020
Easy to understand and comprehend.
By Shivakumar Y•
Apr 10, 2021
Awesome Experience
By KARMA T•
Oct 25, 2020
good for reports
By Mohammad T•
May 31, 2021
Very good
By AFRA A•
Apr 12, 2022
ممتازه
By Madhuri D•
Oct 6, 2021
-
By Ravindra S•
May 12, 2021
Course is perfectly fine but navigation and preparation for hands on experience need little more guidance and so that one can get 100% out of it.
By Sumit K G•
Oct 20, 2020
Tableau Public for Project Management and Beyond is a very good guided project on Project Management .
By Abekah C K•
Nov 14, 2020
Very nice and intuitive introduction to Tableau and its demonstrable applications in project management.
By Daniel•
Feb 25, 2021
Overall very useful guide and good hands-on example
By Luis A C F•
Jan 14, 2021
Excelente curso introductoria de la herramienta
By Mohammad S•
May 23, 2021
It was great!
By Eric J•
Oct 31, 2020
This course has room for improvement as indicated by the unanswered discussion questions.
By Dhawal J•
May 30, 2021
N
By Barbara T•
Jan 13, 2022
I gave a 2-star rating based on outdated content. I felt the final dashboard project was very good, but trying to navigate through the steps using outdated Asana materrial and the Asana email and login that are no longer valid was frustrating.