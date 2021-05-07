Chevron Left
About the Course

Now more than ever, people need access to data to gain insights and make quick business decisions. Some of the world's top organizations choose Tableau to help teams organize, visualize, and analyze data to drive better results while saving time and reducing costs. Adding Tableau Public to your skillset will put you ahead of the curve in the current job market, aid in professional growth, and yield better business results. 'Tableau Public for project management and beyond' guided project is for anyone who wants to quickly get hands-on experience with the public version of Tableau business intelligence software. If you are preparing for Project Management certification, completing this project will be complementary to your knowledge. By the end of the project, you will have a foundational knowledge of Tableau Public and will learn how to build and analyze charts, create dashboards, and share your data insights online. There are no prerequisites to take this guided project....

SR

Sep 16, 2021

A short course, with a comprehensive background into the Tableau Public software so that anyone can build upon it.

DT

Jan 4, 2022

Wonderful content and Great explanation. Really very helpful.

By Ayman G

May 7, 2021

I was not able to finish the project due to invalid password.

By Ashish P

Jan 6, 2021

3 starts for the program: Rhyme kept resizing and closing my workspace window, even though I was active in the window. This happened 50 times in an hour, and I had to resize my workspace and rewind the instruction video 50 times and rewatch to catch up.

4 stars for the instructor: She needs to slow the course down slightly and explain what each feature does and what the before and after is so people understand why it is being added and the effect it has. Sometimes it seems that adding things does nothing, so it would help to see what effect adding items does to the Tableau project.

By Yanhong L

Nov 26, 2020

The teacher speaks very. From this course, you can not only learn how to use Tableau but also have a preliminary understanding of the project manager's work. It can be said that you can learn 2 skills with 1 lecture. By the way, I like the website teacher recommended. It's well worth taking.

By Joshua C

Feb 16, 2021

This is a great intro guided project to Tableau Public! You'll definitely learn a lot as I just have! One suggestion to the instructor: adjust your microphone volume, as it is too low to hear you clearly. I've had to rely on the closed captioning to follow along to your instructions.

By Rebecca A

Oct 10, 2020

It was my first time to learn online project for tableau... I was actually wowed with the hands-on... I can easily follow and understand the lesson by following her instruction. Thank You Coursera for making this a very interactive learning to all of us.

By Sinali R

Sep 16, 2021

A short course, with a comprehensive background into the Tableau Public software so that anyone can build upon it.

By Dr. V B T

Jan 5, 2022

Wonderful content and Great explanation. Really very helpful.

By Mateo S

Mar 12, 2021

Great instructor. Great tasks. Very usefull course.

By Jeyson F

Aug 17, 2021

Es muy buen curso, falta practicas

By Ma. T M L

Feb 16, 2021

i learned where to get gantt chart

By FAUZAN S @ S B S

Dec 17, 2020

Easy to understand and comprehend.

By Shivakumar Y

Apr 10, 2021

Awesome Experience

By KARMA T

Oct 25, 2020

good for reports

By Mohammad T

May 31, 2021

Very good

By AFRA A

Apr 12, 2022

ممتازه

By Madhuri D

Oct 6, 2021

-

By Ravindra S

May 12, 2021

Course is perfectly fine but navigation and preparation for hands on experience need little more guidance and so that one can get 100% out of it.

By Sumit K G

Oct 20, 2020

Tableau Public for Project Management and Beyond is a very good guided project on Project Management .

By Abekah C K

Nov 14, 2020

Very nice and intuitive introduction to Tableau and its demonstrable applications in project management.

By Daniel

Feb 25, 2021

Overall very useful guide and good hands-on example

By Luis A C F

Jan 14, 2021

Excelente curso introductoria de la herramienta

By Mohammad S

May 23, 2021

It was great!

By Eric J

Oct 31, 2020

This course has room for improvement as indicated by the unanswered discussion questions.

By Dhawal J

May 30, 2021

N

By Barbara T

Jan 13, 2022

I gave a 2-star rating based on outdated content. I​ felt the final dashboard project was very good, but trying to navigate through the steps using outdated Asana materrial and the Asana email and login that are no longer valid was frustrating.

