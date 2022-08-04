Wireshark for Beginners: Capture Packets
Install and set up Wireshark on Ubuntu.
Use a display filter to detect HTTP and HTTPS packets.
Use a display filter to detect IP Addresses in packets.
In this Guided Project, Wireshark for Beginners: Capture Packets, learners will take on the role of a novice security analyst helping a company detect certain network traffic on their server by capturing and analyzing web traffic. Such skills are invaluable in both cybersecurity and software development domains for better understanding the communication going on between a client and a server. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to set up and use Wireshark to capture, save, and filter HTTP and HTTPS packets. In order to be successful in this project you should understand computer networking terminology such as IP address, HTTP, HTTPS, TCP, and handshakes.
Wireshark Packet Capture
Ethernet
Network Packets
Wireshark
Wireshark Filters
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Install and set up Wireshark on Ubuntu.
Start a packet capture on an ethernet port and save it to file.
Use a display filter to detect HTTPS packets.
Practice Task: Start a Wireshark capture and detect HTTP packets.
Visit a web page and detect its IP address using a display filter.
Locate all HTTPS packets from a capture not containing a certain IP address.
Capstone Task: Use Wireshark to capture and observe ethernet packets on HTTP and HTTPS ports.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
