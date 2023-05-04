This guided project, Wireshark for Beginners TCP/IP Protocol Fundamentals, will help a beginning security analyst who is looking to use Wireshark to analyze Transmission Control Protocol and Internet Protocol (TCP/IP ) network packets through the use of HTTP and HTTPS requests in order to understand the protocol. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to capture and save packets on a physical wired network, create a display filter to observe TCP/IP packets on a certain port, observe HTTP and HTTPS TCP/IP protocol, and identify the TCP/IP protocol stack.
Wireshark for Beginners: TCP IP Protocol Fundamentals
Taught in English
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
(10 reviews)
What you'll learn
Use Wireshark to observe the Internet Level of TCP/IP.
Use Wireshark to observe the Transport Level of TCP/IP.
Use Wireshark to observe HTTPS Application of TCP/IP protocol.
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
Recommended experience
(10 reviews)
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Start a packet capture on the wired ethernet port and save it to file.
Use a display filter to observe the Internet Layer of TCP/IP network traffic.
Observe the TCP/IP packet Three Way Handshake using an HTTP application.
Practice Task: Start a Wireshark capture and observe HTTP TCP/IP packet protocol 3-way handshake.
Observe the TCP/IP packet protocol using an HTTP application.
Observe the TCP/IP packet protocol using an HTTPS application.
Capstone Task: Use Wireshark's display filter to identify the fundamental attributes of TCP/IP packets.
Recommended experience
Knowledge of commands from the Linux command line and general knowledge of how a client browser sends HTTP requests to a web server
7 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Networking? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.