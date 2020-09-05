About this Course

69,210 recent views
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Network Protocols
  • Ip Address
  • Wireshark
  • Communications Protocol
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

My PC's Internet & Gateway

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

TCP/IP Protocol

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Internet Routing & Functions

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Internet Security

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)

